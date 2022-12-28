Read full article on original website
KDRV
One dead in fatal crash in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore-- Late Friday night, Ashland Police reported that one person was killed during a fatal crash within the city limits. According to police, the crash closed Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street for several hours. APD was assisted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction...
KDRV
Ruch shooting suspect arrested, victim now in stable condition
RUCH, Ore-- A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in the Ruch area Saturday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are still investigating the shooting that took place in the 400 block of China Gulch Road. Right now preliminary reports from JCSO...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested on five counts Attempted Murder in motorhome escape
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps...
KDRV
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash
YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
KTVL
Suspect arrested for organized catalytic converter thefts in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department and the City of Medford say police arrested a man after a multi-year investigation into organized catalytic converter thefts. According to officials, 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King of Medford was arrested at his home in Bend on Dec. 22 by Medford Police Detectives. Last...
mybasin.com
MAN FOUND DECEASED IN BEAR CREEK
On December 22, 2022 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Medford Police Officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek, behind the parking lot of 40 N. Riverside Ave. Officers located the subject, who was confirmed to be deceased. Medford Police Detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Medical Examiners were summoned to the scene. Upon initial assessment, there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
KDRV
Rockslide partially blocks state highway half mile from I-5 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California's transportation department District 2 for Northern California is clearing a state highway of large boulders today. Caltrans says its maintenance personnel are currently on State Route 263, just south of the junction with State Route 96. Caltrans says they are working to remove large boulders...
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
krcrtv.com
Yreka Walker Bridge washed out, Siskiyou County officials warn locals to "stay away"
Officials with the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (Siskiyou OES) are asking locals to stay away from the Yreka Walker Bridge area for their own safety. Siskiyou OES confirmed on Tuesday the bridge, near Humbug Creek, has been washed out in the recent rainstorm in the Northstate. Officials said road crews and public works personnel are currently at the scene and working to clear the area.
KDRV
MISSING: Family and Police are looking for Steven Mainwaring from Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- An effort to find a missing Oregon man has people active in Klamath County, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is part of the search. The search also involves a large-scale effort starting noon tomorrow. The family of 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring says he...
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
kptv.com
Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
KTVL
Wind advisory issued for Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory is for eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and parts of central and eastern Douglas County. This includes portions of Highways 199, 138, 38, and Interstate 5. Western Siskiyou County is...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WATCH FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING
A High Wind Watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday Evening. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 miles per hour are possible. The Advisory area applies to the south central and southern Oregon...
