Officials with the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (Siskiyou OES) are asking locals to stay away from the Yreka Walker Bridge area for their own safety. Siskiyou OES confirmed on Tuesday the bridge, near Humbug Creek, has been washed out in the recent rainstorm in the Northstate. Officials said road crews and public works personnel are currently at the scene and working to clear the area.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO