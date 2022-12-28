ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard search for 4 victims of downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday (Dec. 29). The helicopter reportedly went down 10 miles offshore Southwest Pass, La, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard reports it was departing from an oil platform with four people onboard when it crashed.
