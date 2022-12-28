Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week’s national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle,
WATCH: Texas A&M’s Five-Star Plus+ DL David Hicks dominating UA All-American practices
As Under Armour All-America Game practices continued this weekend in Orlando, Florida, around 100 of the nation’s top football prospects from the 2023 recruiting cycle were at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Texas A&M has two signees participating in the event, and one in particular, David Hicks, is drawing “oohs” and “ahhs”.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on Ohio State in Peach Bowl playoff semifinals
(4Q, 2:43): Noah Ruggles' 48-yard field goal is good to leave Georgia trailing 41-35. Well, that does it: Georgia must have a touchdown in order to win this one. Strap in, folks. (4Q, 8:41): Arian Smith's 76-yard touchdown from Stetson Bennett plus a 2-point conversion cuts Ohio State's lead to...
Auburn offers 2024 linebacker out of Georgia
Coach Hugh Freeze is already on the recruiting trail for 2024. Linebacker recruit Devin Smith announced on Twitter on Friday that the Tigers have given him an offer for the 2024 class. Because the class is so far out, Smith hasn’t been assigned a rating by 247Sports. Smith has...
Fast Break: Auburn survives SEC opener, heads to Georgia
AUBURN, Alabama—After opening their Southeastern Conference basketball schedule with a 61-58 home victory over the Florida Gators, the No. 20 ranked Auburn Tigers will take the show on road. Coach Bruce Pearl's team, which is 11-2, will next play on Wednesday in Athens vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. For Georgia...
Highlights from Kirby Smart's Final Press Conference Before UGA vs OSU
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media and discussed the upcoming challenges with Ohio State.
Georgia's Kirby Smart issues blunt challenge to Stetson Bennett after thrilling win: 'He must play better'
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn't pleased with Stetson Bennett's quarterbacking in their comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday night.
