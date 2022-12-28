ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

opelikaobserver.com

All Inclusive ‘Hands-On’ Basketball Camp Held in Opelika

OPELIKA — Compassionate Hands of Hope partnered with The D.A.C. Way to host the “First All Inclusive ‘Hands-On’ Basketball Camp” in Lee County at the Boys and Girls Club of Opelika. The group said that it is thankful for the volunteers, the community support, the turnout and most importantly — all the smiling faces. “Today, we know we made a difference,” said Janataka Holmes, one of the event organizers. “Thanks to the volunteers that helped make this happen, and to Walmart for sponsoring the toy giveaway.”
OPELIKA, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman Girls Wrestling Team Ranked Among The Best In Alabama

HARVEST- Female wrestling continues to grow within high schools throughout Alabama. More schools have welcomed the sport for the first time while returning programs have expanded with enthusiasm like never before. The latest state rankings include the Sparkman Lady Senators at No. 3 behind top-ranked Daphne and second-ranked Thompson. The...
HARVEST, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Bo Nix’s brother set to join him at Oregon

The adopted brother of former Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix will be joining the current Oregon signal-caller in Eugene by way of the transfer portal. Tez Johnson, who played three seasons at Troy and amassed 141 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, will have two seasons of eligibility left.
AUBURN, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
ALABAMA STATE
unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
ABBEVILLE, AL
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law.  Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking.  “As...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Bars in Alabama (2022)

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
utv44.com

Alabama healthcare system struggling with nurse retention

A study done by ‘Beckers Hospital Review’ found that Alabama ranks as the second worst state in the country to work in as a nurse. That statistic is attributed to lack of retention and opportunity within the state. Currently indeed.com has more than 6.000 Alabama nursing jobs open.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
ALABAMA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
ALABAMA STATE

