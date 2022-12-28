OPELIKA — Compassionate Hands of Hope partnered with The D.A.C. Way to host the “First All Inclusive ‘Hands-On’ Basketball Camp” in Lee County at the Boys and Girls Club of Opelika. The group said that it is thankful for the volunteers, the community support, the turnout and most importantly — all the smiling faces. “Today, we know we made a difference,” said Janataka Holmes, one of the event organizers. “Thanks to the volunteers that helped make this happen, and to Walmart for sponsoring the toy giveaway.”

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO