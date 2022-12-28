ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Northern Californians dry out, take stock after stormy finish to '22

SAN FRANCISCO -- Northern Californians were drying out and digging out on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, snarling traffic and closing major highways.Dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun out in the snow, the California Department of Transportation said. The key route to the mountains from the San Francisco Bay Area reopened early Sunday to passenger vehicles with chains."The roads are extremely slick so let's all work together and slow down so we can keep I-80...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy and Wet Snow Caused Motorists Stranded for 8 Hours in Colorado

The forecast said that the weather could result in significant travel delays. Motorists should observe the weather before traveling. According to a recent weather report, motorists became stranded for eight hours in portions of Colorado due to heavy and wet snow unloading. Motorists felt the burden of traveling to portions...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Mild Weather Conditions To Unfold on New Year's Eve in New York

According to the latest weather forecast, milder weather conditions could unfold in New York City as many prepare for the much-awaited New Year's at midnight and 2023. The weather conditions at the beginning of December 2023 have been challenging for many Americans. The severe winter storm unloaded heavy snow and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
natureworldnews.com

Wet and Windy Weather to Unload in the U.K. Until This Week; Flooding and Travel Delays Expected, Forecast Says

The latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom showed that wet and windy weather is expected in portions of the country as many U.K. people planned for New Year's Eve. Portions of the country underwent a cold weather alert, resulting in extremely cold weather and freezing conditions. The cold weather affected the Christmas week, with many people deciding to enjoy Christmas at home, while many businesses felt the brunt of low sales and revue due to the cold weather.
natureworldnews.com

Wet Conditions and Low Visibility Expected in the Eastern US as Storm Unloads More Rain

The recent weather forecast said that portions of the Eastern United States could expect heavy rain, resulting in wet conditions and low visibility. The weather on East Coast could expect soggy weather as people there anticipated the New Year's celebration and Holiday. Many residents rushed to stores and supermarkets in preparation for the much-awaited event.
MICHIGAN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Cyclone Possibility in the North as Revelers Get Ready for New Year’s Eve

The likelihood of significant rainfall could put some New Year's Eve events in jeopardy, but most of Australia will experience clear, dry nights as revelers ring in 2023. As the ex-tropical cyclone, Ellie lingers over the northwest, flooding rainfall will continue in northern WA and the NT. On Saturday, Broome...

