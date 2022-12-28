SAN FRANCISCO -- Northern Californians were drying out and digging out on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, snarling traffic and closing major highways.Dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun out in the snow, the California Department of Transportation said. The key route to the mountains from the San Francisco Bay Area reopened early Sunday to passenger vehicles with chains."The roads are extremely slick so let's all work together and slow down so we can keep I-80...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO