Parksley, VA

shoredailynews.com

Ruth Johnson Miles of Quinby

Ruth Johnson Miles, 74, of Quinby, VA, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born January 20, 1948 in Rockbridge County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Wesley Johnson and Jane Levina Steel Johnson. Always one to put...
QUINBY, VA
easternshorepost.com

CAPE CHARLES: Ernest Smith Jr. retires from USPS after 40 years

Chances are those who have lived in Cape Charles in the last four decades have run into Ernest Smith Jr., affectionately known as “Mr. Junnie” to those have grown to know him. A career that spanned over 38 years with the United States Postal Service wrapped up last...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

