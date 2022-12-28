Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shoredailynews.com
Ruth Johnson Miles of Quinby
Ruth Johnson Miles, 74, of Quinby, VA, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born January 20, 1948 in Rockbridge County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Wesley Johnson and Jane Levina Steel Johnson. Always one to put...
easternshorepost.com
CAPE CHARLES: Ernest Smith Jr. retires from USPS after 40 years
Chances are those who have lived in Cape Charles in the last four decades have run into Ernest Smith Jr., affectionately known as “Mr. Junnie” to those have grown to know him. A career that spanned over 38 years with the United States Postal Service wrapped up last...
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Family of York County party bus crash victims calls for charges
A funeral is set for Friday for two victims of this month's crash involving a party bus and tractor-trailer on I-64 in York County.
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
Gloucester County's first Chipotle to open Friday, first 5 customers in line get free merch
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester residents: gone are the days of crossing the Coleman Bridge to get a burrito bowl. On Friday, the county's first Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in the Shoppes at Gloucester shopping center between Wendy's and McDonald's. That's on Route 17, nearly across from the Walmart.
