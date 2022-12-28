Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Haddonfield, Haddon Township victorious at Haddonfield Holiday Showcase
Sara Wiedeman scored a game-high 13 points to lead Haddon Township to a 39-31 win over Rancocas Valley at the Haddonfield Holiday Showcase. Haddon Township (5-1) built a five-point lead at halftime and was able to extend further from here. Mady Maronski added nine points while Alli Kamulda and Kiersten Callahan scored seven each.
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp.’s Quigley joins 1,000-point club with career-high 47
Devyn Quigley had the performance of the day, going 11-for-11 from the free throw line on the way to a career-high 47 points and 17 rebounds to lead Manchester Township to a win over Point Pleasant Boro, 64-58, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
Boys Basketball – Padilla, Adame Carry Jackson Memorial to First WOBM Classic Title since 2011
TOMS RIVER -- Keith Adame stepped right onto the varsity boys basketball team at Jackson Memorial as a freshman and was a go-to scorer right away for a team that tried, in vain, to get back to competing for Shore Conference division titles and NJSIAA sectional championships. Three years later,...
Score at the Shore Tournament roundup: Lenape captures tournament title - Boys basketball recap
Myles Primas scored a game-high 14 points to propel Lenape to a 41-29 victory over Mainland at the Score at the Shore championship game in Stafford Township. Lenape’s Tyler Dorset, who was named the tournament’s MVP, recorded 13 points in the victory. Lenape (6-1) held a three-point lead after three quarters, but a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter solifided the championship for them.
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Girls Basketball: Passaic Valley, Wayne Hills among winners in Bergenfield Classic
Passaic Valley blew out Clifton 39-4 in the Bergenfield Holiday Classic round robin, in Bergenfield. Passaic Valley (4-0) didn’t give up a single point in the second half after giving up just three in the first quarter and one in the second. The Hornets held a 31-4 lead at...
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Mackenzie Ward netted 14 points to help Old Tappanke take a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. Layla Giordano added on 12 points...
Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament
Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
Boys basketball: Wildwood rolls in Boardwalk Classic
Junior Hans netted 21 points as Wildwood rolled to a 73-35 win over Tacony Academy (PA) at the John Carlson Memorial Showcase at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. The win kept Wildwood unbeaten on the season at 6-0. Wildwood led 32-15 at the half. Jordan Fusik added on 17 points...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Colonia, Westfield claim victories - Boys basketball recap
Aiden Derkack posted an all-around performance of 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals to lead Colonia to a dominant 73-54 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee at Colonia. Anthony Gooden recorded 15 points for Colonia (5-1), who used a massive 24-9 run to take...
Bishop Eustace over Haddon Twp. - Boys basketball recap
Joseph Callahan posted 20 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 77-40 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. The win kept the Crusaders unbeaten at 6-0. James Iannelli added 14 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (1-6) with 19 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Girls basketball: BelovED Charter outlasts Wallington for Palisades Park Tourney title
Kalis Bullock recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals to lead BelovED Charter to a victory over Wallington, 21-14, in the championship game of the Palisades Park Holiday Tournament. A’Blessin Robinson added seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for BelovED Charter (3-2), which held a 12-8...
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
No. 13 Pope John upends No. 10 Ramapo - Ice Vault Classic - Boys ice hockey
Declan Murphy notched the game-winner in the third period as Pope John, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-4, over No. 10 Ramapo at the Ice Vault Classic in Wayne. Jack Kelmer staked Pope John (4-3) to a 2-0 advantage in the first period and it was back and forth in the second period before Murphy scored with 9:24 to play.
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Verona captures West Essex Holiday Classic title - Girls basketball recap
Emily Baumgard recorded 15 points to lead Verona to a narrow 37-32 victory in the West Essex Holiday Classic championship game at Caldwell University in Caldwell. All of Baumgard’s points came exclusively from beyond the arc, as the senior guard tallied five three-pointers in the game. Sabine Matta helped pace Verona’s offense with 12 points.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 14 Seton Hall Prep defeats No. 10 Ramapo - Ice Vault Classic
Matt Smith and Rocco Mendoza recorded two goals and two assists to lead Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 10 Rampo 8-6 in the Ice Vault Classic at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Seton Hall Prep (3-5) took a 6-1 lead in the second...
Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
Emerson Boro over Wallington - Emerson Cavo Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Jeremy Lachman led with 19 points as Emerson Boro won, 68-33, over Wallington in the final round of the Emerson Cavo Classic. Jaydis Smith and Michael Dillon notched 12 points apiece for Emerson Boro (5-1), which opened with a 28-13 run and kept the pressure up. Wallington is now 2-4.
Boys basketball: Warren Hills edges Roxbury in overtime in Newton Tournament final
Tommy Flaherty scored a game-high 22 points to lead Warren Hills to a narrow victory over Roxbury, 58-56, in overtime, in the championship game of the Newton Tournament. TJ Kachala made three 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Jayden Aziz chipped in six points for Warren Hills (2-2), which held a 17-14 lead at halftime before both offenses came into form in the second half.
