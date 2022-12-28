ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Sports Network

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Score at the Shore Tournament roundup: Lenape captures tournament title - Boys basketball recap

Myles Primas scored a game-high 14 points to propel Lenape to a 41-29 victory over Mainland at the Score at the Shore championship game in Stafford Township. Lenape’s Tyler Dorset, who was named the tournament’s MVP, recorded 13 points in the victory. Lenape (6-1) held a three-point lead after three quarters, but a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter solifided the championship for them.
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Lenape Valley wins Hackettstown Holiday Tournament

Despite an 11-point performance from Hackettstown’s Rylie Grant, Lenape Valley secured a 35-34 overtime victory in the finals of the Hackettstown Holiday Tournament in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly added seven points for Hackettstown (4-1) while Kim Curcio had six. Lenape Valley improved to 2-3. Mountain Lakes 36, Roxbury 31. Despite...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Wildwood rolls in Boardwalk Classic

Junior Hans netted 21 points as Wildwood rolled to a 73-35 win over Tacony Academy (PA) at the John Carlson Memorial Showcase at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. The win kept Wildwood unbeaten on the season at 6-0. Wildwood led 32-15 at the half. Jordan Fusik added on 17 points...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Haddon Twp. - Boys basketball recap

Joseph Callahan posted 20 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 77-40 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. The win kept the Crusaders unbeaten at 6-0. James Iannelli added 14 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (1-6) with 19 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Verona captures West Essex Holiday Classic title - Girls basketball recap

Emily Baumgard recorded 15 points to lead Verona to a narrow 37-32 victory in the West Essex Holiday Classic championship game at Caldwell University in Caldwell. All of Baumgard’s points came exclusively from beyond the arc, as the senior guard tallied five three-pointers in the game. Sabine Matta helped pace Verona’s offense with 12 points.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Holiday Showcase: Pennington defeats Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell tallied 14 points and five assists to lead Pennington to a 57-45 victory over Bordentown in round-robin play at the Trenton Holiday Showcase in Trenton. Dwayne “DJay” Snead posted 11 points and six rebounds for Pennington (6-7), who held a 34-28 lead at the end of the third quarter but proceeded to go on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Corey Miller was also a steady contributor, adding 10 points.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Warren Hills edges Roxbury in overtime in Newton Tournament final

Tommy Flaherty scored a game-high 22 points to lead Warren Hills to a narrow victory over Roxbury, 58-56, in overtime, in the championship game of the Newton Tournament. TJ Kachala made three 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Jayden Aziz chipped in six points for Warren Hills (2-2), which held a 17-14 lead at halftime before both offenses came into form in the second half.
WARREN, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy