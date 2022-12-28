Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn basketball projected as a single-digit seed in latest bracketology
This would be great for Auburn basketball.
Auburn football WR depth chart: to rely on deep room in 2023
The Auburn Tigers have a lot of pass-catchers that could break out in 2023.
REPORT: DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are expected to return to Auburn for another season
The Auburn secondary stays strong with DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett planning to return.
247Sports
Auburn's Jeremy Garrett named finalist for D-line coach of the year
One of Auburn's new assistants is being recognized for a standout 2022 season at his previous school. Jeremy Garrett, who coached this past season at Liberty with Hugh Freeze, was named one of five finalists for defensive line coach of the year by Football Scoop. Under Garrett's leadership, Liberty ranked No. 1 in college football in tackles for loss (109) and No. 3 in sacks during the regular season.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
Auburn football 2023 schedule outlook, early predictions
What’s the ceiling for Hugh Freeze and these Auburn Tigers? Here's a schedule prediction for 2023.
Podcast: Who will start right away for Auburn football?
Auburn football could see a bunch of new starters in 2023.
New Year’s resolutions in the transfer portal for Hugh Freeze at Auburn
We’re less than a week away from ending 2022 and 2023 beginning. Several people are crafting resolutions they’ll hope will build better habits for the new year. Some will try working out, budgeting, and improving time management. Change isn’t easy for anyone, but for Auburn head coach Hugh...
ESPN BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Here's what ESPN's Basketball Power Index has to say about the rest of Auburn's season.
WATCH: New Auburn transfer posted a highlight video
Rivaldo Fairweather was filthy at FIU.
Auburn defensive lineman posts interesting Instagram caption
Auburn DL Jeffrey M'ba believes that he's next up for the Tigers.
Pete Golding explains what went wrong for Alabama at Tennessee, LSU
Had everything gone according to plan for Alabama this season, its trip in November to Baton Rouge would have been the only game defensive coordinator Pete Golding coached back in his home state of Louisiana. But losses to Tennessee and LSU ultimately shifted the Tide out of the College Football...
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Nick Saban: Alabama bowl prep has been Tide’s best ever after ‘energy vampires’ left
When Nick Saban used the term “defections” last week to refer to the 11 players who left his Alabama program through the transfer portal since November, you could get a sense of how he felt about their departures. He made his point perfectly clear Thursday night. “This has...
unionspringsherald.com
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
WTVM
Columbus native talks on being a historian, educator and recent recipient of lifetime award
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are some people who become keepers of the history. They dedicate their lives to gathering information, teaching it and recording it for generations to come. One of those people is Columbus native Judy Purnell, a historian and educator, who I’m sure has more facts about...
