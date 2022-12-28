ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Offense Employing Balanced Approach to Rose Bowl Prep

Outside of the College Football Playoff, bowl season has taken on different meanings to different teams in recent years. While some teams see the postseason as a season finale, others use it as a building block for the future. Unlike last season, when the team was forced to field multiple...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

In Many Ways, Drew Allar Era Begins as He Makes His First Media Appearance on Saturday

When it comes to the idea of transition it can be hard to agree on when exactly that transition beings. In the case of Penn State football, the beginning of the Drew Allar era – in many respects – began the moment he stepped on campus. It’s why the ongoing discourse about Sean Clifford was often so tiresome, it didn’t matter all that much because what was next was already waiting in the wings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
insideradio.com

Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.

The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow

If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
State College

Penn State researchers battle food insecurity

UNIVERSITY PARK — In the mountains and fields of Cambodia, there’s an underused and little-studied source of food that could help the 45% of Cambodians experiencing food insecurity: wild, native plants that are edible and nutritious but might not be familiar to everyone. As part of a larger...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
ALTOONA, PA
State College

First Night has something for everyone

STATE COLLEGE — Once again, First Night State College will take place in downtown State College on Saturday, Dec. 31. Out with the old and in with the new is the traditional New Year’s Eve cry. While you will see some new things at First Night, some of the old standards will remain.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Death notices

MILESBURG — Jason Mitchell died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was 54. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. BELLEFONTE — Q. Michael Braddock died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. He was 85. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. STATE...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy