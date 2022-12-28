Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
State College
Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Cultivating Confidence in Pasadena
Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has long been known as a hands-on coach. During the season, Diaz could frequently be seen putting his hands in the dirt alongside his players at practice. At a Rose Bowl practice that was highlighted by liberal shouting and expletives Friday, Diaz’s intensity took a different...
State College
Penn State Offense Employing Balanced Approach to Rose Bowl Prep
Outside of the College Football Playoff, bowl season has taken on different meanings to different teams in recent years. While some teams see the postseason as a season finale, others use it as a building block for the future. Unlike last season, when the team was forced to field multiple...
State College
In Many Ways, Drew Allar Era Begins as He Makes His First Media Appearance on Saturday
When it comes to the idea of transition it can be hard to agree on when exactly that transition beings. In the case of Penn State football, the beginning of the Drew Allar era – in many respects – began the moment he stepped on campus. It’s why the ongoing discourse about Sean Clifford was often so tiresome, it didn’t matter all that much because what was next was already waiting in the wings.
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Beats Delaware State 60-46 to Finish Out-of-Conference Schedule
Penn State men’s basketball improved to 10-3 overall on Thursday afternoon in the final non-conference game of the year, a 60-46 win over Delaware State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Fittingly, the game itself aired on the Big Ten’s online affiliate, BTN+, the sort of streaming service which prides...
State College
After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
insideradio.com
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
State College
Centre of Adventure: Exploring Shingletown Gap and the famous Roman Tower
As we head into the coldest part of winter, most people probably are not thinking about hiking, but there is something about getting out in the woods during the colder months that really makes me happy. Maybe it is the quietness of the woods when there is snow on the...
State College
Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow
If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
State College
Penn State researchers battle food insecurity
UNIVERSITY PARK — In the mountains and fields of Cambodia, there’s an underused and little-studied source of food that could help the 45% of Cambodians experiencing food insecurity: wild, native plants that are edible and nutritious but might not be familiar to everyone. As part of a larger...
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Level as New Cases Fall, Hospitalizations Rise
Centre County remained at the low COVID-19 community level for the 15th consecutive week as new cases fell and hospitalizations linked to the virus saw an uptick locally and statewide, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. For the third consecutive week, only one...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
State College
First Night has something for everyone
STATE COLLEGE — Once again, First Night State College will take place in downtown State College on Saturday, Dec. 31. Out with the old and in with the new is the traditional New Year’s Eve cry. While you will see some new things at First Night, some of the old standards will remain.
First Night, the State College community New Year’s celebration is back. Here’s what to know.
The daylong event features live music, comedy acts, ice sculptures and a 5K run.
State College
Death notices
MILESBURG — Jason Mitchell died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was 54. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. BELLEFONTE — Q. Michael Braddock died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. He was 85. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. STATE...
State College
State College School Board President Amber Concepcion Appointed Centre County Commissioner
Current State College Area School Board President Amber Concepcion has been selected to replace Michael Pipe as Centre County commissioner as Pipe prepares to leave for a job in Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest appointed Concepcion, a Democrat, to fill Pipe’s unexpired term through...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Comments / 0