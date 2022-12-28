Read full article on original website
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders
IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
Grangeville Mobile Home Total Loss From Pre-Christmas Fire
GRANGEVILLE, ID – Freezing conditions and a competing emergency call put some complications into fighting a mobile home fire just days before Christmas. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the December 20th incident at the Chris Johnson residence at the intersection of North Mill and 5th Streets, according to reporting from the Idaho County Free Press Editor David Rauzi.
Lewiston City Council Meeting Rescheduled as 'Special Meeting' on Jan. 4
LEWISTON - According to the City of Lewiston’s website, the regular city council work session scheduled for January 2nd was canceled for the holiday. A special meeting is scheduled for January 4th. The 20 page packet and agenda only contains two discussion items: storm water service updates and audit firm selection.
Clyde Ewing Sentenced to Life without Parole for 2021 Lewiston Murder of Samuel Johns
LEWISTON - Clyde Ewing, who was found guilty of murdering 31-year-old Samuel Johns in January 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. A jury found both Clyde Ewing and his 17-year-old son Demetri Ewing guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year. Investigators said the father and son...
US12 Closed East of Kooskia due to Avalanche Danger
KOOSKIA - Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia were closed Monday at 3 p.m. PT due to considerable avalanche hazard. The Idaho Transportation Department said Monday morning that it is unknown when the road will reopen. The gates near Fish Creek and Saddle Camp Road have been...
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
Smallmouth Bass Caught on Dworshak Reservoir Sets new Record
OROFINO - It was a typical cold, December day in central Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice-fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big Smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across the reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy.
U of I Murders: defamation lawsuit through the documents and lawyer's statement
According to the lawsuit filed on December 21 by a professor and Chair of the History Department at the University of Idaho, none of the four students who were murdered ever took a class from professor Rebecca Scofield. She also does not recall ever meeting any of the victims. TikTok...
Suspect Facing Multiple Charges After Alleged Fight with Police During Traffic Stop in Lewiston
LEWISTON - Just past 9:00 p.m. on December 26th, 2022, a Trooper with the Idaho State Police initiated a traffic stop on red 2010 Chevrolet HHR in the parking lot of Canters Inn, in Lewiston. Prior to the traffic stop, the Lewiston Police Department had received call for service of an intoxicated male banging on the door of his ex-girlfriend’s house. The ex-girlfriend reportedly advised dispatch the male had left the house in a vehicle with the same description near Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.
24-Year-Old Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
15,700 Year-Old Weapon Points Uncovered Along Salmon River in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points, razor sharp...
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
Spokane Couple Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug and Theft Charges
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 25, the Lewiston Police Department issued an alert to surrounding agencies for a 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer that was reported stolen out of Lewiston, ID. When the alert went out, an ISP Trooper patrolling near the Lewiston Hill on US95 observed the stolen trailer being...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
