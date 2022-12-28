ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Big Country News

Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders

IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
MOSCOW, ID
desales.edu

12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders

If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Grangeville Mobile Home Total Loss From Pre-Christmas Fire

GRANGEVILLE, ID – Freezing conditions and a competing emergency call put some complications into fighting a mobile home fire just days before Christmas. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the December 20th incident at the Chris Johnson residence at the intersection of North Mill and 5th Streets, according to reporting from the Idaho County Free Press Editor David Rauzi.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Big Country News

US12 Closed East of Kooskia due to Avalanche Danger

KOOSKIA - Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia were closed Monday at 3 p.m. PT due to considerable avalanche hazard. The Idaho Transportation Department said Monday morning that it is unknown when the road will reopen. The gates near Fish Creek and Saddle Camp Road have been...
KOOSKIA, ID
Big Country News

Smallmouth Bass Caught on Dworshak Reservoir Sets new Record

OROFINO - It was a typical cold, December day in central Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice-fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big Smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across the reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Suspect Facing Multiple Charges After Alleged Fight with Police During Traffic Stop in Lewiston

LEWISTON - Just past 9:00 p.m. on December 26th, 2022, a Trooper with the Idaho State Police initiated a traffic stop on red 2010 Chevrolet HHR in the parking lot of Canters Inn, in Lewiston. Prior to the traffic stop, the Lewiston Police Department had received call for service of an intoxicated male banging on the door of his ex-girlfriend’s house. The ex-girlfriend reportedly advised dispatch the male had left the house in a vehicle with the same description near Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
