Read full article on original website
Related
thehomewoodstar.com
Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
‘A slap in the face.’ Alabama takes K-State heart over 5-star comment personally
Alabama doesn’t miss any opportunity to seize disrespect. And this week in New Orleans, a Kansas State defensive end apparently lit a fuse in the Crimson Tide locker room. In was in Bryce Young’s locker Saturday afternoon where Alabama right tackle JC Latham explained exactly how Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah was an inspiration in Alabama’s 45-20 dismantling of the Big 12 champs.
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Year
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
utv44.com
Alabama healthcare system struggling with nurse retention
A study done by ‘Beckers Hospital Review’ found that Alabama ranks as the second worst state in the country to work in as a nurse. That statistic is attributed to lack of retention and opportunity within the state. Currently indeed.com has more than 6.000 Alabama nursing jobs open.
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Bryce Young wins Sugar Bowl; Get his Alabama jersey on sale for one day only
In what was likely the last game in Alabama Crimson Tide uniform, quarterback Bryce Young didn’t disappoint. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns as No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
JD Crowe: Drawing 2022 into the transfer portal
There’s always plenty to draw in this state’s target-rich environment. And 2022 didn’t skimp on the gravy. Neither did our crack team of award-winning columnists and reporters. Take your time and scroll thru this gallery of toons that tell the twisted stories of whatever-it-was we just witnessed.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
themadisonrecord.com
Sparkman Girls Wrestling Team Ranked Among The Best In Alabama
HARVEST- Female wrestling continues to grow within high schools throughout Alabama. More schools have welcomed the sport for the first time while returning programs have expanded with enthusiasm like never before. The latest state rankings include the Sparkman Lady Senators at No. 3 behind top-ranked Daphne and second-ranked Thompson. The...
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Alabama legend to join Sugar Bowl radio broadcast as sideline reporter
A familiar voice will join the Alabama radio broadcast of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Former Crimson Tide star Mark Ingram will be the sideline reporter on the Crimson Tide Radio Network. The New Orleans Saints running back, currently out with an injured knee, will join a cast of rotating sideline reporters filling the role vacated when Rashad Johnson took an assistant coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the season.
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
Comments / 0