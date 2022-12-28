ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

thehomewoodstar.com

Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
AL.com

‘A slap in the face.’ Alabama takes K-State heart over 5-star comment personally

Alabama doesn’t miss any opportunity to seize disrespect. And this week in New Orleans, a Kansas State defensive end apparently lit a fuse in the Crimson Tide locker room. In was in Bryce Young’s locker Saturday afternoon where Alabama right tackle JC Latham explained exactly how Wildcat Felix Anudike-Uzomah was an inspiration in Alabama’s 45-20 dismantling of the Big 12 champs.
The Cullman Tribune

Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law.  Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking.  “As...
utv44.com

Alabama healthcare system struggling with nurse retention

A study done by ‘Beckers Hospital Review’ found that Alabama ranks as the second worst state in the country to work in as a nurse. That statistic is attributed to lack of retention and opportunity within the state. Currently indeed.com has more than 6.000 Alabama nursing jobs open.
AL.com

JD Crowe: Drawing 2022 into the transfer portal

There’s always plenty to draw in this state’s target-rich environment. And 2022 didn’t skimp on the gravy. Neither did our crack team of award-winning columnists and reporters. Take your time and scroll thru this gallery of toons that tell the twisted stories of whatever-it-was we just witnessed.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman Girls Wrestling Team Ranked Among The Best In Alabama

HARVEST- Female wrestling continues to grow within high schools throughout Alabama. More schools have welcomed the sport for the first time while returning programs have expanded with enthusiasm like never before. The latest state rankings include the Sparkman Lady Senators at No. 3 behind top-ranked Daphne and second-ranked Thompson. The...
AL.com

Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
AL.com

Alabama legend to join Sugar Bowl radio broadcast as sideline reporter

A familiar voice will join the Alabama radio broadcast of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Former Crimson Tide star Mark Ingram will be the sideline reporter on the Crimson Tide Radio Network. The New Orleans Saints running back, currently out with an injured knee, will join a cast of rotating sideline reporters filling the role vacated when Rashad Johnson took an assistant coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the season.
