Opelika-Auburn News
Keeping his name alive: Chambers County renames County Road 278 in memory of fallen deputy J'Mar Abel
In a combined effort from Chambers County commissioners, the county engineer and the sheriff’s office, Chambers County Road 278 has been renamed J’Mar Abel Memorial Highway. Abel, a 24-year-old Chamber’s County deputy, was killed in the line of duty on County Road 278 while engaged in a car...
etxview.com
Tallapoosa, Coosa counties receive grant to help low-income residents
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million for programs that help low-income residents throughout Alabama, including in Tallapoosa County. The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 18 community action agencies to provide services to eligible individuals and families in Alabama, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
WTVM
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of both east and west bounds of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. The road will remain...
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
WTVM
GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.
WTVM
Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
WRBL Special Series: Home for Good seeking volunteers to help count the Columbus homeless population in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good has been active in Columbus and Phenix City for 13 years. Unlike many of the non-profit organizations that the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley support, this one is part of the agency. Reducing the community’s homeless numbers and providing help and services for those facing a housing […]
WTVM
Smiths Station additional waste pickup amid excess trash due to holiday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Many of you may have lots of trash, boxes from holiday parties, and unwrapping gifts from Christmas. However, Smiths Station wants to remind residents of its weekly trash pickup that’s available for bulky waste. That trash should be placed next to residents’ green Waste...
opelikaobserver.com
Straight From the Headlines
LEE COUNTY — It is time to say goodbye to 2022. It has become a tradition for The Observer to share with our readers a recap of the past 12 months. January 2022 started off with sadness as the city of Opelika mourned the loss of former council member Dr. Robert Lofton, who passed away on New Year’s Day. Lofton had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) prior to his passing. Lofton served as the Opelika Ward 3 council member before stepping down due to his illness.
WTVM
Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Seale Road will be closed until further notice. The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. A map of the detour is posted below:. Contact the Phenix...
Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
georgiatrend.com
2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman
It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
