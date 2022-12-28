Read full article on original website
Keith Duane Anderson
Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
Wayne Jacob Gregoire
Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?
MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
David Lee Kottke
David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school. He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
Mary Ellen Connaughty
Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90. Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
Down in the Valley’s Crystal Location Closes its Doors on Saturday
“It’s been a great run with a lot of great support in this year,” said General Manager Scott Farrell. “Twenty-five years of some really good biz, and being a part of the community here has been great.”. Farrell says there are sales underway on music, clothing and...
Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
