Eagles back in form with win over St. Louis Park in holiday tournament

“Everybody looked like they’d been off for three weeks,” an exasperated Ellen Wiese said on Wednesday afternoon. “We had three days off. So, no excuses!” In the corridors adjacent to the Park Center High School gymnasium, the Eden Prairie head coach didn’t sound like someone whose team had won a hard-fought, closely-contested girls basketball game. [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles fall to BSM in tournament finale

After winning in the opening round of the Mid-Winter Meltdown tournament with a 4-2 victory over Chaska/Chanhassen, the Eden Prairie Eagles came out on the short end of their second-round game Wednesday with Shakopee and lost a 4-0 decision to ninth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the third-place game on Thursday night at Eden Prairie Community Center. [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles cruise past Chaska with home tourney victory

The Eden Prairie Eagles boys basketball team returned to the court after an eight-day break from game competition and picked up where they left off last week: with another win. The Eagles, hosts of the OSR Physical Therapy Eden Prairie Classic at Eden Prairie High School, rolled to a 90-79 win over Chaska on Wednesday. Sophomore [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles are no ‘underdog’ when it comes to effort

The Eden Prairie Eagles had reason to smile. Despite their 4-0 loss to ninth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the third-place game at the Mid-Winter Meltdown tournament, the Eagles girls hockey team was given a lift on Thursday night. Their newly-adopted mascot of sorts – an eight-week-old British black labrador named Tallie – was in the house [...]
gophersports.com

Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Eden Prairie Local News

Keith Duane Anderson

Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022.  A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Wayne Jacob Gregoire

Wayne Jacob Gregoire passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Eden Prairie, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on April 15, 1942, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Lillian Gregoire. He was baptized and confirmed at St Jude’s in Thompson, North Dakota. He was preceded in [...]
Power 96

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
CBS Minnesota

What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?

MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
Eden Prairie Local News

David Lee Kottke

David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school.  He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
Eden Prairie Local News

Mary Ellen Connaughty

Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90.  Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
