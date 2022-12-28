Read full article on original website
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
wbrc.com
Former Auburn wide receiver joins coaching staff under Hugh Freeze
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After garnering 650 receiving yards while wearing an Auburn uniform from 2013 through 2016, Marcus Davis is returning to The Plains. The Tigers announced on Thursday that Davis has been hired to coach wide receivers under head coach Hugh Freeze. “Marcus has achieved success at every...
ESPN BPI predicts the rest of Auburn basketball's schedule
Here's what ESPN's Basketball Power Index has to say about the rest of Auburn's season.
What Pete Golding said in pre-Sugar Bowl news conference
For the second time this season and first time since August, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke to reporters Thursday. Golding’s 3 p.m. CT news conference in New Orleans came before the Tide meets Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Here were the highlights:. -- “We’re excited to be...
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
unionspringsherald.com
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
opelikaobserver.com
Straight From the Headlines
LEE COUNTY — It is time to say goodbye to 2022. It has become a tradition for The Observer to share with our readers a recap of the past 12 months. January 2022 started off with sadness as the city of Opelika mourned the loss of former council member Dr. Robert Lofton, who passed away on New Year’s Day. Lofton had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) prior to his passing. Lofton served as the Opelika Ward 3 council member before stepping down due to his illness.
Wetumpka Herald
Publix coming to Wetumpka
The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon. Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast. “Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction...
Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
apr.org
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
WSFA
Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘It’s hard walking away’: Susie K's restaurant in Opelika closes physical location
It’s a heartbreaking day for many in Opelika as the owners of Susie K’s restaurant made the hard decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday. Owners Timothy Lowery, 41, and his wife Suzanne, 38, moved to Opelika around 2014 and began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant. In August of 2017, their dream became a reality as they opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant Susie K’s in the building that was formerly Sara J’s restaurant.
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
