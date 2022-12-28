ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
AL.com

Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff

Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Former Auburn wide receiver joins coaching staff under Hugh Freeze

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After garnering 650 receiving yards while wearing an Auburn uniform from 2013 through 2016, Marcus Davis is returning to The Plains. The Tigers announced on Thursday that Davis has been hired to coach wide receivers under head coach Hugh Freeze. “Marcus has achieved success at every...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Pete Golding said in pre-Sugar Bowl news conference

For the second time this season and first time since August, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke to reporters Thursday. Golding’s 3 p.m. CT news conference in New Orleans came before the Tide meets Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Here were the highlights:. -- “We’re excited to be...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
ABBEVILLE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Straight From the Headlines

LEE COUNTY — It is time to say goodbye to 2022. It has become a tradition for The Observer to share with our readers a recap of the past 12 months. January 2022 started off with sadness as the city of Opelika mourned the loss of former council member Dr. Robert Lofton, who passed away on New Year’s Day. Lofton had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) prior to his passing. Lofton served as the Opelika Ward 3 council member before stepping down due to his illness.
OPELIKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Publix coming to Wetumpka

The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon. Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast. “Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction...
WETUMPKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
AUBURN, AL
apr.org

Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on

Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘It’s hard walking away’: Susie K's restaurant in Opelika closes physical location

It’s a heartbreaking day for many in Opelika as the owners of Susie K’s restaurant made the hard decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday. Owners Timothy Lowery, 41, and his wife Suzanne, 38, moved to Opelika around 2014 and began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant. In August of 2017, their dream became a reality as they opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant Susie K’s in the building that was formerly Sara J’s restaurant.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy