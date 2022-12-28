ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh chef gaining popularity for pasta creation on TikTok

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfj4L_0jwy3Iyi00

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh chef has skyrocketed to social media fame, after his videos popping eggs to make noodles went viral.

“It was a 12 second clip of me popping egg yolks,” Ryan Peters said.

Peters said he posted the video casually before bed one night and woke up to 12 million views. He went from 300,000 followers to one million.

“Why do you think people want to watch you poke eggs open?,” Cara Sapida asked.

“I wish I knew! I think for a lot of people... it’s satisfying content... both the egg video and the pasta out of the machine videos.”

Peters started his career in fine dining and was still working as a full-time chef when his social media career took off. He now shoots his videos from his Pittsburgh home, where he has set up a kitchen.

He goes through giant vats of flour and hundreds of eggs each week, making homemade pasta and viral videos.

He also travels across the country, showing you can make homemade noodles anywhere, like stadiums.

This December, Peters hit three million followers on TikTok, with views now in the billions. He has fans in every corner of the world.

“Every culture has some relationship with pasta noodles. It really is the ultimate connector,” Peters said.

Peters told us he’s still surprised by his social media success. He no longer works in a restaurant and is full-time content creating. He credits getting on TikTok early, taking a risk and following his passion

“Sometimes the response I get is not always great. The internet is a scary place, but believe in yourself and what you’re doing, if you’re passionate about it usually people will gravitate toward that.”

Peters hopes to have his own pasta in grocery stores by the end of 2023, and soon he will start making sauces on TikTok. He says he has no plans to go on any Food Network shows right now, even though they’ve asked, and during the interview Channel 11′s Cara Sapida pressured him to go on Chopped.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMXQ3_0jwy3Iyi00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5ny.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button

A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

29th ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration held in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Excitement spanned 14 blocks through Pittsburgh’s Cultural District for Highmark First Night, the 29th year for the event. From two rounds of fireworks to plenty of activities for children, including an ice maze and New Year’s Eve parade, there was something for everyone. The parade started at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, turning onto Stanwix Street and towards the Allegheny River.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds of pieces of luggage left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of pieces of luggage are stranded at Pittsburgh International Airport after Southwest Airlines' widespread cancellations. Travelers like Lisa Kaufold of Chicago are annoyed and tired. Kaufold and her husband never got to spend Christmas with family in Munhall. After three canceled flights in Chicago, their bags made it to Pittsburgh. Instead of waiting any longer, they drove to the airport to pick up their luggage."We came to the airport yesterday and asked where it was located and they said it was still in Chicago," Kaufold said. "We were told it was here. So they said they would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2023 kicks off cloudy with some sun

PITTSBURGH — 2023 kicks off quiet and mild. Expect clouds with a few peeks of sun every now and then with highs near 50 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to feel unseasonably warm through the middle of the week. Afternoon temperatures will elevate from the lower 50s today to the mid 50s tomorrow, then mid 60s Wednesday with a strong southwesterly flow ushering in the warmer air.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
114K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy