Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
stupiddope.com
New Year’s Eve Cannabis Celebration: Stock Up on Uncle Budd NYC’s Premium Flower Sale
Uncle Budd NYC is a premier cannabis brand and delivery service based in New York City. Known for their high quality strains and convenient delivery options, Uncle Budd has quickly become a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts in the city. As we approach New Year’s Eve, Uncle Budd is offering a...
Man stabbed in the arm on Upper West Side
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 83rd and West End Ave.
WPXI
Photos: Barbara Walters through the years
Barbara Walters through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Barbara Walters attends "After Midnight" Broadway opening night at Brooks Atkinson Theatre on November 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Winter outlook 2023: How much snow is expected to fall in NYC? Forecasters weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island has seen little snow since the start of this winter season, with with National Weather Service’s Central Park and John F. Kennedy climate stations only registering trace levels of the white stuff, according to the agency. But just how much snow can New York City expect in the coming months?
RECOGNIZE HER? Young girl found walking alone on Bronx street
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance with identifying a young girl who was found wandering a Bronx street Saturday night.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
Assaults on NY Jews: 17% Committed By Muslims
There’s a lot of talk about the high rates of antisemitic hate crimes. The problem is that hate crime reporting tends to condense assaults, vandalism, and verbal abuse. What is much more useful is focusing on actual assaults to see where the danger lies. Dov Hikind and Americans for...
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why
Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.
According to the ACS, at least 40 infants in New York City every year pass away from suffocation and other avoidable sleep-related injuries. On Friday, the City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) reminded parents and other caregivers of the importance of keeping infants safe while they sleep.
stupiddope.com
The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
News 12
Singer of famed disco act Tavares to give swan song performance at NYCB theater Friday
Long Island's Disco Fever featured a very special sendoff on Friday. Antone "Chubby" Tavares, lead singer of famed disco crew Tavares, says he's stepping down to focus on his health following Friday's performance. "Long Island has always been a great spot for us," said Tavares, who helped popularize the group's...
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
Comments / 1