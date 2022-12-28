Make a Feline Friend: After Numerous Delays, the Frisky Business Cat Café Is Finally Open in Palm Springs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Palm Springs
"Tonight in partnership with the city of Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs is hosting a New Year's Eve block party," says Jessica Newton, Media, and Community Relations Director. "We have closed down two streets, and we're going to make it fun, festive, and safe for everybody. " If you are on your way The post New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents
The city of Palm Springs is partnering with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to operate an overnight shelter for unhoused residents. The shelter will be at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the airport. It will be open nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. starting Jan. 2 The post Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents appeared first on KESQ.
GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash
Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in The post GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
SunLine launches January 2023 service changes, splitting Route 1 into two shorter routes
The SunLine Transit Agency has launched a new initiative as part of its January 2023 Service Changes effective January 1, 2023. As SunLine continues to adjust services while offering cutting-edge zero-emission technology and other clean energy initiatives, a new theme has emerged: SunLine Transit Agency is Your Ride to the Future. “We continue to evolve The post SunLine launches January 2023 service changes, splitting Route 1 into two shorter routes appeared first on KESQ.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree apartments’ laundry room emptied of $2000 in quarters
A locked laundry room at the Yucca Trail Apartments in Joshua Tree was reportedly broken into on early Wednesday morning, with approximately $2000 in quarters stolen from 12 coin-operated washers and dryers. According to the sheriff’s report, two males and a female suspect in an older model 4-door white station wagon were seen leaving the apartment complex after forcibly entering the rear door of the laundry room with a tool.
palmspringslife.com
Treat Yourself to Nobu in the Coachella Valley
Sensei Porcupine Creek opened Nov. 1 in Rancho Mirage. The decadent on-site restaurant, Sensei by Nobu, is open exclusively to resort guests. When a platter of immaculately curated sushi, from sumptuous chunks of burgundy- red bluefin tuna to slabs of porcelain-white yellowtail, is gently placed in the middle of the circular private dining room table at Sensei Porcupine Creek, the diners surrounding the artfully crafted spread seem unsure if they should dive in, snap a photo, or say a prayer. One of them leans over and whispers, “It’s kind of a metaphysical experience.”
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
capitalandmain.com
Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go
(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree STR burgled through unlocked door, suspect found through boot prints
A Joshua Tree man is suspected of stealing from guests at a Joshua Tree vacation rental after they left the backdoor of the house unlocked. Guests at a short term vacation rental in the 61700 block of Parkway Blvd told Sheriff’s Deputies that when they returned home from a dinner at around 10 PM, their luggage was missing from the home. They told Deputies that they left the door unlocked, and that more than $2000 in clothes and luggage – including a duffel bag, rolling “Snoopy” themed suitcase, and a backpack containing various items – were missing.
Porch pirates on the prowl: How you can avoid being their next target
Porch pirates are still on the hunt for mail and packages, even after the holidays. With online shopping, the holiday season is when people are waiting to get gifts delivered. But, it’s also a window of opportunity for package thieves. Several Valley residents have been sharing Ring video or posting about it on Nextdoor, like The post Porch pirates on the prowl: How you can avoid being their next target appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released
More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
Fontana Herald News
Job fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5
A job fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in San Bernardino. The hiring event and expungement event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at America’s Job Center of California, Inland Center Mall, 500 Inland Center Drive, Space 508, between parking lots 16 and 17. Many...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire in Vacant Dwelling in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – Firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs Thursday. Fire crews responded at 8:53 a.m. near Cactus Drive and First Street to the vacant dwelling involved with fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that the Palm Springs Fire...
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta
A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
4.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Southern California
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck north of Borrego Springs early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
KQED
Million Year Old Ecosystem Dying Off In San Bernardino Mountains
On the tops of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California lies plants that exist nowhere else in the world. The Pebble Plains ecosystem is more than a million years old. It’s an old expert at adapting to a changing climate, and yet, it’s dying out faster than ever before.
