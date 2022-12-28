Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Griz men bounce back behind big game from Brandon Whitney, top Idaho for first Big Sky win
MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney scored 20 points and Josh Bannan added 16 as the Montana Grizzlies bounced back from Thursday's loss to Eastern Washington to beat Idaho 67-56 on Saturday afternoon in front of 3,337 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Whitney scored 12 of UM's first 15 points as he...
montanasports.com
Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak
BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
406mtsports.com
Montana State kicker Blake Glessner enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz kick off Big Sky play with road win over Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Carmen Gfeller scored 18 points and five Lady Griz players scored in double-digits as Montana opened Big Sky Conference play with a 81-70 victory over Eastern Washington. Keeli Burton-Oliver poured in 14 points and grabbed nine boards, while Libby Stump scored 15 points for Montana (5-7,...
montanasports.com
Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State's all-time leading rusher, enters transfer portal
BILLINGS — Isaiah Ifanse's career path is leading him away from Montana State. Ifanse, perhaps the greatest running back in MSU history, said Thursday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ifanse made the announcement via social media, writing, "I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility."
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023
A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home. They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28. The event is scheduled to begin at 3…
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
newsnationnow.com
In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key
(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
TODAY.com
What’s next in Idaho murder investigation after suspect's arrest?
Casey Jordan, criminologist and professor at Western Connecticut State University, joins us to discuss the next steps in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation after the law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Pennsylvania.Dec. 31, 2022.
montanarightnow.com
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
