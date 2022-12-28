ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Eastern Washington snaps Montana State's 14-game home winning streak

BOZEMAN — A go-ahead three-pointer from Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters with 19 seconds left handed the Montana State men’s basketball team its first home loss of the year in a 70-67 contest on New Year’s Eve. The Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) had several opportunities to...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State kicker Blake Glessner enters transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Lady Griz kick off Big Sky play with road win over Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Carmen Gfeller scored 18 points and five Lady Griz players scored in double-digits as Montana opened Big Sky Conference play with a 81-70 victory over Eastern Washington. Keeli Burton-Oliver poured in 14 points and grabbed nine boards, while Libby Stump scored 15 points for Montana (5-7,...
CHENEY, WA
montanasports.com

Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State's all-time leading rusher, enters transfer portal

BILLINGS — Isaiah Ifanse's career path is leading him away from Montana State. Ifanse, perhaps the greatest running back in MSU history, said Thursday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ifanse made the announcement via social media, writing, "I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility."
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023

A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Hill

Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference

The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home. They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28. The event is scheduled to begin at 3…
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
BOZEMAN, MT
newsnationnow.com

In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key

(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
MOSCOW, ID
NBCMontana

Roof collapse in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy