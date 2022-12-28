Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $354,000
Relax with the whole family at this large newly constructed ranch home to live. Lovely three bed/ two bath (with 4th bonus room and closet) home located in the town of Catawba in the Murray Hills area and walking distance to Murray Mill Historical Site. Newly constructed home finished in April of 2022. Enter into the large open concept living and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great outdoor entertainment area on walk-out deck with trek decking off the rear of the home and primary bedroom. Pre-enginered hardwood flooring throughout and beautifully designed bathrooms. Primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, sliding doors that exit to back porch, and private primary bathroom with double vanity. Home is advertised as a three bedroom home based off septic permit but there is a 4th bonus room with closet. Large lot with privacy. Don't miss your opportunity to call this property your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000
Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Larkin! Built in 2021, come home to your rocking chair front porch and covered entry. Inside, you are greeted with wainscoting in the foyer and Mohawk REVWOOD flooring throughout all living areas. Front bedroom and bathroom w/ granite countertops and upgraded tile. 9' ceilings throughout, 11' ceilings in living room w/ beams, large windows & private backyard views. Gourmet Kitchen with 42" cabinets, wall oven & microwave, separate range, upgraded d/w & granite countertops. Dining room with wainscoting & butlers pantry to kitchen. Breakfast nook w/ board and batten wainscoting. Electric Fireplace in living room w/ stone surround and mantle & custom accent wall. Rear room can be used as office, bedroom, or nursery. Primary Bedroom features custom accent wall and REVWOOD flooring w/ luxurious primary bathroom w/ tile shower & granite countertops. Large Closet! Screened Porch & Fenced Yard. Large laundry room w/ tile, cabinets, & folding table.
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Edelweiss NC LLC to Mooresville Self Storage II LLC, 4.190 acres, 1220 River Highway, Mooresville, $5,650,000, on Dec. 16. From J....
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Mooresville
Scenes from Thursday night's North Iredell Holiday Classic girls' semifinal game between North Iredell and Mooresville. The Raiders won 54-26.
Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission
Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
PHOTOS: Rocky River vs. North Iredell
Scenes from Thursday night's North Iredell Holiday Classic boys' semifinal game between Rocky River and North Iredell. Rocky River won 79-77 in overtime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mooresville beats Statesville for third place in Holiday Classic
OLIN — In the North Iredell Holiday Classic girls’ third-place game, Mooresville (7-5) jumped out to an early 12-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on its way to a 50-36 win over Statesville (1-7). Both teams struggled early offensively with the first bucket coming four minutes into the game. But the Blue Devils were eventually able to find offensive through Seraiah Davis and Brooke Piper as the two seniors combined for 37 of Mooresville’s 50 points, helping Mooresville bounce back from a semifinal loss. Davis had 19 points, and Piper, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 18.
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
The Morningside Alumni Association celebrates successes
The Morningside Alumni Association gathered on Dec. 12 at Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant to reflect on a successful year. The Morningside Alumni Association awards scholarships annually to descendants of anyone who attended Morningside, Race Street or Alan D. Rutherford schools. This was the first year of the annual Morningside Golden...
Holmes' 32 lead Dayton past Davidson 69-55
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Daron Holmes' 32 points led Dayton over Davidson 69-55 on Saturday. Holmes had 10 rebounds for the Flyers (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic-10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 10 points while shooting 2 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Koby Brea shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
North Iredell rolls to Holiday Classic title
OLIN—The tournament is named the North Iredell Holiday Classic, and the Raider girls basketball team made sure the championship trophy wasn’t leaving campus Friday night. In yet another dominant performance, No. 3 seed North Iredell captured the title by coasting to a 62-36 victory over No. 4 seed Wilkes Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL: N. Iredell turns back S. Meck for Holiday Classic third-place finish
OLIN — North Iredell (8-4) started off hot, hitting its first four shots of the game and leading coast-to-coast on its way to a 75-67 win over South Mecklenburg (4-8) in the North Iredell Holiday Classic boys’ third-place game Friday. With both teams coming off of overtime losses...
Winthrop earns 62-60 win over UNC Asheville
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 14 points and Kasen Harrison’s layup with eight seconds left led Winthrop past UNC Asheville 62-60 on Saturday. Trent Stephney missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs with four seconds left to end it. Talford had nine rebounds for the Eagles...
American Legion Post 48 program showcases students' talents
Catawba County High school students will test their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution when American Legion Post 48 holds the High School Oratorical Scholarship Program in early January. The scholarship-awards program offers student in grades nine through 12 the chance to showcase their self-confidence, public-speaking skills and understanding of the...
