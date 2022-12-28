Essay contest highlights Texas history News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:52 ImageBody

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) Dr. Wilhelm Keidel Chapter of Fredericksburg invites area fourth and seventh grade students to participate in the annual Texas History Essay Contest.

Essays are due Fed. 17, 2023.

The essay contest is open to all Gillespie County fourth and seventh grade students, whether they attend public, parochial, private or home schools.

Topics for the contest are: Fourth grade – Col. Benjamin Rush Milam – Write an essay about Col. Benjamin Milam and his contributions to Texas and the Siege of Bexar; Seventh grade – Signers/delegates of the Texas Declaration of Independence – There were 59 delegates who signed the Texas Declaration of Independence.

Participants should select one of the 59 for the essay, include information about that delegate’s contribution to the convention and explain how he helped shape the history of Texas.

For more information and to submit essays to the local DRT Chapter, contact Secretary Karen Vanek at 713-962-4037 or kvanek@hotmail.com.

DRT is an organization for descendants of the Texas pioneer families and/ or soldiers of the Republic of Texas.

Any woman age 16 and up who is a “lineal descendant of a man or woman who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States of America on Feb. 19, 1846 is eligible for DRT membership, according to the organization.

Women interested in joining DRT should call Chapter Registrar Leslie Dille White at 830-4569624 or visit www.drtinfo. org for more information.