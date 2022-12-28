ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Wreath laying held at Der Stadt Friedhof

By News Staff
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZYlN_0jwy313c00 Members of the CRT Lisette Mueller Chapter honor their namesake with a wreath placement at her tombstone located at Der Stadt Friedhof Dec. 11. Pictured, from left, front to back are: Avery Rocha, Lewis and Molly Eilers; Abigail and Christian Rocha, Clara Quay, Addison, Emma and Claire Eilers; and Jaren and Eli Quay. — Submitted photo
The Children of the Republic of Texas (CRT) Lisette Mueller Chapter held a wreath-laying ceremony for their chapter’s namesake Lisette Mueller at Der Stadt Friedhof on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The ceremony began with an invocation followed by the pledges to the U.S. flag, Texas flag and CRT flag. A brief history of the honoree followed.

Mueller was born Lisette Hain on Aug. 30, 1852, in Frohnhausen, Hessen, Germany. She married Heinrich Albert Nickel on Aug. 6, 1976. They had three children. After her husband’s death on July 28, 1881, she attended a university in Germany to study to be a midwife, graduating with high honors.

She received a letter from Dr. Wilhelm Keidel, who asked her to assist him as a midwife in Fredericksburg, Texas. She agreed and arrived in New York on July 17, 1884, with her mother, Mrs. Christian Hain; daughter, Helena Nickel, and sisters, Mrs. Katharina Mahafia, Mrs. Louis Schnerr and Mrs. Heinrich Schneiger. She also had two brothers, Wilhelm and Heinrich Hain. Heinrich remained in Germany. The group traveled from New York to Galveston and, from there, on to Fredericksburg.

She married Otto Mueller on Nov. 8, 1885, and the couple had one son, Otto.

Mueller attended the birth of Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, the admiral in charge of the Pacific fleet in WWII, and kept an autographed photo of him as one of her most treasured possessions. Mueller died Feb. 21, 1944, in Fredericksburg and is buried at Der Stadt Friedhof. She left behind a journal recounting her experiences as a midwife, one of only five such journals known to exist.

At the ceremony Dec. 11, CRT Chapter Chaplain Christian Rocha laid the wreath as Daughters of the Texas Republic (DRT)/CRT Registrar Leslie White lit a candle. Both were placed at Mueller’s tombstone. DRT sponsor Katherine Crenwelge read the poem “God Knows Best” by Rachel Hartnett, which was followed by a benediction.

Games and refreshments were provided at the home of Dave and Leslie White. DRT Dr. Wilhelm Keidel Chapter Secretary Karen Vanek read children “Santa Claus Meets the Tooth Fairy,” a book she co-authored.

Members of DRT Dr. Wilhelm Keidel Chapter who were in attendance included Leta Ann Metzger, chaplain Mary Segner, Mabel Wilke and second vice president Raynell Wilke. Guests included Scott and Tricia Eilers, Audrey Rocha and Dave White.

