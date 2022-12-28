Charles and Connie Miller

Millers mark 50 years with anniversary party

Charles and Connie Miller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

The event began with a renewal of their marriage vows, with the Reverends Jeff Hammond and Jimmy Pruitt officiating.

Mrs. Miller was escorted down the aisle by their son, Geoffrey Wallace, to the music from a music box that belonged to her older son, the late David Riedel.

Afterward, a reception and dinner followed in the St. Barnabas Fellowship Hall.

Charles Wallace Miller and Connie Elaine Raschke were united in marriage Dec. 23, 1972, at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio with the Rev. Buckner Fanning officiating. Fanning was a leading Christian leader at that time.

He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wallace Miller Sr., and she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Raschke.

Their wedding attendants included her sister, Ginette Turner; a cousin, Cheryl Littlefield; Charles B. Bailey, the best man, and James L. Boehm.

Their family includes their son, Geoffrey Wallace Miller and one grandchild.

The Millers are members of Bridge Church of Fredericksburg.

Over the years, they followed a government career and resided in San Antonio, New Orleans, Moab, Utah; Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; back to Tucson, and now, Fredericksburg.

He is a geologist and environmental scientist and periodically teaches at the college level.

He is one of the leaders of Troop 132 Boys Scouts of America and is also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.