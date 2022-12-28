Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
westernmassnews.com
Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual First Night
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Night in Northampton brought thousands from all over the area to the streets of downtown Northampton. This year 22 venues from Smith College to the Hotel Northampton area welcomed guests to celebrate the new year in person. From fireworks to free hot chocolate, folks are...
westernmassnews.com
Families ring in the New Year together at Holyoke’s First Night Junior
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, kids in Holyoke had a New Year’s Eve celebration of their own at the Holyoke Heritage State Park. Western Mass News stopped by the event to see how parents and kids plan to start the new year. Before the ball drops at midnight,...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
1 injured in early morning house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized after jumping from a house fire Friday morning. According to Springfield Fire officials, fire fighters were called to the scene on Cannon Circle around 4:30 a.m. Six residents and a dog were in the house at the time of the fire. Officials...
westernmassnews.com
Local restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve
Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. Updated: 15 minutes ago. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an...
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton fire crews respond to an accidental fire started by snow globe
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to a small, accidental fire inside an apartment complex Thursday that was started by a snow globe. Fire officials said the snow globe’s position on the coffee table attracted light that was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and Styrofoam. It brought the materials to ignition temperatures.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, things are looking mostly back to normal for Southwest after the airline canceled close to 16,000 flights across the country this week, we spoke with local police departments to see how they are stepping up patrols for New Years Eve, and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died, according to a statement from the Vatican. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve. One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration. The...
westernmassnews.com
Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
westernmassnews.com
Mild And Rainy To Close Out 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Years Eve!. Record warmth occurred Yesterday across southern New England with many towns and cities tying or breaking records! Westover in Chicopee set a new daily high of 60 yesterday afternoon, breaking the old record of 59 set in 1948. Today, New Years Eve...
westernmassnews.com
First Night New Year’s Eve preparations underway in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The countdown to 2023 continues. This New Year’s Eve, thousands will be gathering in Northampton for the in-person return of an artistic celebration. “Sheer excitement. We’re so happy to welcome people back to Northampton to celebrate this incredible night,” said Steven Sanderson, Northampton Arts Council events...
westernmassnews.com
Hazmat Team responding to reports of a suspicious package
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and a hazmat team responded to Tamarack St. Thursday night for reports of a suspicious package. According to officials, it was determined to be a non-credible threat. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Local animal sanctuary accepting Christmas tree donations to feed their goats and sheep
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. 2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer. MSCPA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter look to place pets from Texas, Kentucky. Updated: 23 hours ago. The animals will be available for adoption after their 48-hour quarantine. Nashes...
westernmassnews.com
A Mild, Dry, And Breezy Start To 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Year!. Ringing in the New Year at midnight seemed odd this year with rain, fog, and very mild temps as the ball drop temp was near 50!. Waking up on this first day of 2023, we will be dealing with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures...
westernmassnews.com
A Damp but Mild New Year’s Eve, Warmer Air Continues into 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last few days have been very mild, and that continues today with temperatures reaching the upper 40′s and lower 50′s throughout Western Mass. Saturday, our high reached 52 degrees in Springfield, about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year. We are, however on the wet side today, as we have been dealing with light to steady showers all day. With showers, low clouds, and areas of fog, we are also dealing with reduced visibility tonight. If you plan to be out tonight, you must drive carefully with reduced visibility, and rain showers. Showers and mild temperatures look to continue into the overnight. You will need the umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor new year’s celebrations tonight, but the good news is, temperatures will remain mild throughout the overnight, only getting down into the middle and upper 40′s.
westernmassnews.com
Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
westernmassnews.com
State Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announces staffing picks
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator-elect Jake Oliveira announced his office staff Saturday morning just days ahead of his inauguration into the the Massachusetts State Senate on January 4th. Senator-elect Oliveira was elected on November 8, 2022, and will replace Senator Eric Lesser in representing the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District.
