Fredericksburg, TX

Texas Exes’ Thirsty Thursdays 2023 kick off

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Fredericksburg’s chapter of Texas Exes will have its first Thirsty Thursday of the new year on Jan. 5, 2023, at 5 p.m. at The Club at Barons CreekSide, located at 316 Goehmann Lane.

The meeting will focus on plans for the chapter’s upcoming events for the early months of 2023, including Project Worldwide and highway cleanup in February and the annual Texas Independence Day Celebration and Scholarship Fundraiser in March.

The board will report on recent activity, including the “very successful” holiday Adopt-a-Family project, and welcome member suggestions for events, projects and fundraising.

Current and former students and their families and all friends of the University of Texas at Austin are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact chapter president Jamie Morris at 830-9921796 or jandjmorris.07@gmail.com.

