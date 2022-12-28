ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Akron: 1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an apartment fire on New Year's Eve killed one adult and injured another in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Firefighters responded to heavy smoke on...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer returns to work following 13-month cancer battle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Fourth District officer Vickie Przybylski returned to active duty on Dec. 29, according to a department Facebook post. “It is officers like her that keep a close...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

58-year-old man shot by security guard in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a security guard shot a 58-year-old man in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, A 58-year-old man...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall

A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

House in Akron's Highland Square partially collapses after catching fire

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating following a house fire in Akron Monday morning that led to a partial collapse of the structure. Akron Fire Lt. Tim Morrison says firefighters were called to the 100 block of Edgerton Road around 10:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming out of three sides of the building. The homeowner was injured and taken to a local hospital, but walked out to the front porch on his own.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy