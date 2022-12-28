ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans star receives worrisome status update

By Chris Novak
 3 days ago
The NFL season is winding down, and one star could miss their team’s next crucial matchup.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a workhorse. The former Alabama star has starred in only one season where he didn’t play in at least 15 games. A 16th is in doubt for the two-time NFL rushing champion as a hip injury could keep him out this week. Henry is dealing with a hip injury and might miss the Titans’ crucial Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys .

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday , “The Titans listed star RB Derrick Henry (hip) as doubtful against the Cowboys.”

This season, Henry has a league-high 319 carries. He’s rushed for 1,429 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

It’s late in the season and the Titans suddenly have a playoff spot to worry about. Tennessee hasn’t clinched the AFC South as the NFL rolls into Week 17. The surprising Jacksonville Jaguars are hot on Tennessee’s tail. The two teams are separated by one game in the AFC South standings after Jacksonville defeated the New York Jets on TNF. And elsewhere, the Titans inconceivably dropped their Week 16 matchup to the lowly Houston Texans.

So, the recent string of losses and surge from the Jaguars has teed up a potential Winner-Take-All matchup for the AFC South in Week 18. That could occur if the Titans lose to Dallas and if the Jaguars then beat the Texans.

If Henry is absent against a great Dallas team, things could unravel big-time for Tennessee. All eyes will be on King Henry going into Thursday night’s big inter-conference matchup.

