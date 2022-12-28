Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement

This Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday.

AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or ENDS, and violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In each of the next four years, JUUL will pay Iowa $1.25 million. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will spend the money on programs to help Iowans who currently or previously used ENDS under age 21 to stop using ENDS. The department will also use the money to support research on how to prevent underage use of ENDS and reduce the harm of combustible tobacco use.

JUUL must appoint a compliance officer who will ensure the company complies with the agreement.

Under the settlement, the company must also update its advertising and promotional practices. For example, the company can’t include cartoons or any individual under age 35 in advertisements; directly fund youth education campaigns, programs or events; use billboards or hashtags; advertise in movies, TV shows or live performances. The company can’t compare the amount of nicotine in its products to products in combustible tobacco products in promotions, and it must note the amount of nicotine in its products. JUUL must receive FDA authorization for its products before the company can sell or advertise them. Retail locations can only sell JUUL products behind the counter, and the company must limit its online sales. The company can’t give out free JUUL products to Iowans or sell them to consumers under age 21.

“This agreement strikes a balance in truthful advertising and promotions of JUUL devices and pods,” Miller said. “E-cigarettes should be promoted to smokers as a less harmful alternative, but not to youth.”

Office of the Attorney General of Iowa Chief of Staff Lynn Hicks told The Center Square Wednesday that the office attempted to join the 34-state agreement achieved earlier in 2022, but there was miscommunication with the lead states about Iowa’s interest in joining.

“The terms of our settlement are the same, and we received roughly the same amount proportionately as other states,” Hicks said. “The larger settlement’s amount was based on consumer use, and there is low use in Iowa compared with other states.”

Lead states in the 34-state agreement received more money, he said.

Texas, Connecticut and Oregon led that settlement, and Texas received $42.8 million, The Center Square reported.

Hicks said Miller’s leadership of a group that previously advised JUUL to prevent youth from consuming its e-cigarette products didn’t present a conflict of interest.

“This advisory group was independent of JUUL, and neither he nor its members were compensated in any way,” Hicks said. “The group made recommendations to JUUL that were similar to those that ended up in the settlement.”

The advisory group was disbanded in late 2018, at which point Miller’s involvement ended, he said.