ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement

By Mary Stroka / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ix2U2_0jwy2Yot00
This Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop in New York.  AP Photo/Seth Wenig

(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday.

AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or ENDS, and violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In each of the next four years, JUUL will pay Iowa $1.25 million. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will spend the money on programs to help Iowans who currently or previously used ENDS under age 21 to stop using ENDS. The department will also use the money to support research on how to prevent underage use of ENDS and reduce the harm of combustible tobacco use.

JUUL must appoint a compliance officer who will ensure the company complies with the agreement.

Under the settlement, the company must also update its advertising and promotional practices. For example, the company can’t include cartoons or any individual under age 35 in advertisements; directly fund youth education campaigns, programs or events; use billboards or hashtags; advertise in movies, TV shows or live performances. The company can’t compare the amount of nicotine in its products to products in combustible tobacco products in promotions, and it must note the amount of nicotine in its products. JUUL must receive FDA authorization for its products before the company can sell or advertise them. Retail locations can only sell JUUL products behind the counter, and the company must limit its online sales. The company can’t give out free JUUL products to Iowans or sell them to consumers under age 21.

“This agreement strikes a balance in truthful advertising and promotions of JUUL devices and pods,” Miller said. “E-cigarettes should be promoted to smokers as a less harmful alternative, but not to youth.”

Office of the Attorney General of Iowa Chief of Staff Lynn Hicks told The Center Square Wednesday that the office attempted to join the 34-state agreement achieved earlier in 2022, but there was miscommunication with the lead states about Iowa’s interest in joining.

“The terms of our settlement are the same, and we received roughly the same amount proportionately as other states,” Hicks said. “The larger settlement’s amount was based on consumer use, and there is low use in Iowa compared with other states.”

Lead states in the 34-state agreement received more money, he said.

Texas, Connecticut and Oregon led that settlement, and Texas received $42.8 million, The Center Square reported.

Hicks said Miller’s leadership of a group that previously advised JUUL to prevent youth from consuming its e-cigarette products didn’t present a conflict of interest.

“This advisory group was independent of JUUL, and neither he nor its members were compensated in any way,” Hicks said. “The group made recommendations to JUUL that were similar to those that ended up in the settlement.”

The advisory group was disbanded in late 2018, at which point Miller’s involvement ended, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff

The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
KIMT

Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history

DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

California’s AG Rob Bonta joins 19 states in support of ATF 'ghost gun' rule

(The Center Square) - Nineteen attorneys general including Rob Bonta, attorney General for the state of California, have joined together and filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit in support of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule. Enforcement of the rule was disrupted by a preliminary injunction granted by a Texas northern district court until a decision is reached in the VanDerStok v. Garland case. The court found that the longstanding definition of a firearm in federal law was drastically changed by ATF Final Rule in granting the injunction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Iowa: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Many states in the United States introduced their first flags at the turn of the twentieth century. When it came time to design a flag for Iowa, the Daughters of the American Revolution became involved, as they had in a number of other states. In 1917, Iowa’s flag, a multicolored banner with a white canton, was created by Mrs. Dixie Cornell Gebhardt. In 1921, the Iowa State Legislature formally recognized the flag.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota government among leaders in occupational licensing

(The Center Square) – South Dakota has some of the nation's least burdensome occupational licensing requirements, a new report suggests. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in America since 2017.
WYOMING STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit

Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa HHS Recommends More Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Statewide

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. Its Medical Cannabidiol Board’s annual report recommends removing the current law limiting the number of dispensaries to five statewide. The Board says this would provide better accessibility for patients. They also recommend removing the sales tax from medical marijuana products, as with traditional medical prescriptions.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
kmaland.com

NLRB Funding Can't Keep Pace with Unionizing Trend

(KMAland) -- In one of its final moves of 2022, Congress approved a $25 million funding increase for the National Labor Relations Board, an agency which has been chronically short-staffed and underfunded. The board has been struggling to keep up with a demand in the number of workers who want...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
DES MOINES, IA
kscj.com

IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID

THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square's top 10 Michigan stories of 2022

(The Center Square) – In a year when the state was still reeling from COVID-19 and government restrictions imposed to remedy it, as well as a major election that saw an end to Republican legislative majorities for the first time since the early 1980s, 2022's top Michigan story focused on the auto insurance reform that sent $400 refund checks to Michigan drivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy