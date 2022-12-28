Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
MCA Courtyard holds Hip Hop Courtyard Jams
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis. It will be an interactive evening of drums, spoken word, dance, and limbo. It will take place at the MCA Courtyard located at 23 SW Broadway St in Ocala. The event will run...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 12/30
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Year’s Eve celebrations in North Central Florida and wrapping up the holiday season. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
WCJB
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Gainesville, Florida
There are plenty of great things to do in Gainesville, Florida. With the University of Florida nearby, you can take advantage of all the university’s resources. You can visit the museum, learn about the area’s history, and learn more about the people and cultures that made Gainesville what it is today. In addition, you can check out the art collection at the Harn Museum of Art. Finally, you can visit the Ichetucknee Springs State Park if you want to get outdoors.
WCJB
The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association competition kicks off in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Cutting Horse Association competition is being hosted at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Amateurs, professionals, and the youth are participating. In the competition, the horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. They have two and a half minutes to maintain a cow in front of them without letting it return to the herd. Many competitors said they come from out of state and have been training with their horses for months and even years.
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
WCJB
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
WCJB
Memorial service arrangements made for Demiah Appling in Dixie County
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial service arrangements have been made for a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County who was the victim of a suspected homicide. The Old Town Church of God posted on Facebook plans to hold a memorial service for Demiah Appling, 14, after her remains were found earlier this month.
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
jacksonvillemag.com
Detour Through Downtown Starke
Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
WCJB
Archer Cultural Progressive Organization raised funds for scholarships
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Cultural Progressive Organization held their last scholarship fundraiser of the year at their holiday party, but money was also given out during the event. The first 50 people that purchased a ticket were entered in a cash raffle drawing. Prizes were given away as...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
mainstreetdailynews.com
TEDxGainesville returns with third annual event
TEDxGainesville will premiere its third annual presentation around the theme of “Roots” on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Wooly Event Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m. at the 20 North Main St. location. “TEDx events use themes as a means to individualize and curate their content,” Tom Puketza,...
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
WCJB
Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
WCJB
Family raises money for 5-year-old from Hawthorne burned on Christmas Eve
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A child in Hawthorne is fighting for his life after suffering severe burns on Christmas Eve. Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday involving a young child who was burned in a fire on Loudin Lane in Hawthorne. Nathan Scott,...
Gator Country
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
Comments / 0