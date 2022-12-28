SIDNEY - A significant winter storm is on track to impact much of the Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming, and northeast Colorado over the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne issued a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Monday for the entire Nebraska Panhandle and Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. The warning expands into north-central Nebraska.

GOSHEN COUNTY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO