Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 17

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

New Orleans publishes their first injury report of the week as they prepare for a New Years Day battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New Orleans Saints travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to kick off the 2023 calendar year. They'll come into the contest with a 6-9 record and needing a win to keep slim NFC South title hopes alive. Philadelphia (13-2) needs one win in their last two games to clinch the NFC East and top overall seed in the playoffs.

The Saints won in Cleveland last week despite the absence of injured starters like WR Chris Olave, guards Cesar Ruiz and Andrus Peat, and LB Pete Werner. Ruiz, along with WR Jarvis Landry, have since been placed on injured reserve. The team has also been without injured CB Marshon Lattimore for the last 10 contests.

Here is the first official injury report of the week for the Saints.

Did Not Practice

Alvin Kamara, RB (quad/personal issue)

Marcus Maye, S (shoulder)

Andrus Peat, LG (ankle)

Ryan Ramczyk, RT (rest/illness)

Dwayne Washington, RB (illness)

Limited Participation

Chris Olave, WR (hamstring)

Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen)

Pete Werner, LB (hamstring)

Justin Evans, S (shoulder)

Saints Marshon Lattimore makes an interception during an NFC divisional playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Kamara missed Wednesday's practice because of a personal issue, but it should not affect his status for Sunday according to coach Dennis Allen. Kamara also seemed to suffer a leg injury during the game, but affected his performance little.

Peat left Saturday's game against Cleveland on the second drive and did not return. Josh Andrews took his place in the lineup. Calvin Throckmorton will likely start at right guard in place of Ruiz again.

Maye was a game-time scratch last week against the Browns because of a shoulder injury and was not on the field during today's session. Ramczyk normally gets rest days early in the week, but was listed with an illness on today's report.

Lattimore has missed 10 straight games with rib/abdomen injuries, but has been more active in practice in recent weeks. His return could be huge against 1,000-yard Philadelphia wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Werner sat out last week after hurting his hamstring Week 15 against Atlanta. He had missed the previous four games with an ankle injury. His return could be vital as the Saints take on an Eagles squad that ranks fourth in rushing production.

Olave, who has a team-high 63 receptions and 940 yards, missed his first career game last week. His healthy return would be a huge boost against Philadelphia's top-ranked pass defense.

Philadelphia is facing their own injury woes. Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson (groin) and starting CB Avonte Maddox (toe) will reportedly miss the last two games of the year. Rookie DT Jordan Davis hasn't fully cleared concussion protocol and was limited.

Eagles leading rusher Miles Sanders did not practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. His status will be closely watched during the week, but not as closely as the team’s quarterback position.

Jalen Hurts (throwing shoulder) did not play in last week's loss to Dallas. Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni was predictably non-committal when asked about the status of his Pro Bowl QB for this week. Gardner Minshew started in place of Hurts against the Cowboys and threw for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

