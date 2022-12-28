ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haaland marks return to Leeds with double in Manchester City victory

It took Alfie Haaland 181 games spread over a decade to score 18 Premier League goals – his son Erling has bested him after 14 appearances for Manchester City, not that his former Leeds defender father will mind too much.

Leeds had made City work hard for their chances but were rarely able to cope with the champions’ slick passing and movement. For their second goal, a tired pass from the captain Liam Cooper to the oblivious Robin Koch was intercepted by boo-boy Jack Grealish, giving him the freedom of the half, he drew out the goalkeeper and slipped the ball to Haaland to knock into an empty net for his 19th of the campaign. Grealish enjoyed the goal more than Haaland after receiving plenty of Elland Road rancour throughout.

The difference in class was obvious from the first minute and did not subside for the next 46, culminating with Rodri scoring with City’s 16th shot of the half in stoppage-time. Haaland, who grew up with an Erik Bakke shirt on his wall, and Grealish combined again for a fine one-two to create the 20th of the season for City’s No 9, as Grealish passed the ball perfectly back to the Leeds-born striker to find the corner, via Illan Meslier’s hand, to end the match as a contest in the 64th minute, even though Pascal Struijk headed home a corner to offer vague hope.

Within the opening 40 seconds Haaland could have given City the lead when he latched onto Nathan Aké’s over the top pass. The Norwegian saw the advancing Meslier, who passed a fitness test to play, and tried to lob the goalkeeper but the Frenchman’s outstretched hand diverted the ball off target, allowing a defender to clear as it bounced in the six-yard box, leaving Alfie, watching from the stands, to cling onto parity.

City looked sharper in the opening stages, helped by an intense welcome back to domestic football after the World Cup in their win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last week. Leeds had not played a competitive match since their 4-3 defeat to Tottenham on 12 November and the tempo tired them quickly, possibly explaining the error that gifted the second.

Eighteen-year-old Rico Lewis, on his full Premier League debut, showed what it means to be a full-back in a Pep Guardiola side. Despite celebrating his latest birthday during the World Cup, he fully understands the needs and rigours of his role. He would often drift into central midfield to get hold of the ball but was also available on the wing to help create chances, such as the shot swept wide by Kevin De Bruyne from the edge of the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJKdr_0jwy2OEr00
Haaland doubles Manchester City’s lead in their win over Leeds. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

Jesse Marsch looked like a man needing to release energy after a month and a half without patrolling the touchline in anger. Every decision that went against his team was met with gesticulation and a quickening of step towards the touchline.

The only true distraction for Leeds fans was creating chants for Kalvin Phillips, who warmed up to chants of “He eats what he wants”, “you fat bastard” and “you’re too fat to play for Leeds” after Guardiola described him as “overweight” upon returning from the World Cup.

It was one of the Leeds tackles that turned Grealish into the pantomime villain when Struijk stopped his dribble, only for Stuart Attwell to ignore the incident. Grealish received treatment on his clattered thigh, although home fans thought it was not merited, and a hate figure was created.

City fans might have considered joining the home support at voicing displeasure at Grealish when he missed his third great opportunity of the match on the verge of the half-time whistle but they were able to let him off when Rodri tapped home soon after. The move began with a sublime touch and turn from Ilkay Gündogan on the edge of his own box, followed by a quick pass to De Bruyne on the left. The Belgian took the ball upfield and found Rodri who laid it into the path of Riyad Mahrez to take the initial shot which was palmed into the path of the Spaniard who sent the ball under the goalkeeper’s arm from six yards.

No one has an answer to Haaland’s poaching inside the box, not even Marsch, who managed him at RB Salzburg, leaving other coaches with some head scratching to do for the remainder of the season. Only his own profligacy and Meslier’s saves on the night meant he did not get more, admitting afterwards he could have scored five. He has seven goals more than his nearest challenger, Harry Kane, in the scoring charts, an almost bemusing stat. Haaland was brought to the Premier League to make the difference for City, breaking records as he does. Some will be bigger than overtaking his father but few will raise a more wry smile from father and son.

