Paso Robles High cheerleader to march in London New Year's Day Parade

This weekend one Central Coast student will be representing our region while marching in the London New Year's Day parade.

Paso Robles High School senior Megan Pagnini was recognized as an All-American Cheerleader earlier this year, and with that honor comes the opportunity to perform in several high-profile events. For the parade, she will be performing alongside 300 cheerleaders from across the country.

"I'm really excited to meet them. It's like girls from all 50 states, and so it's going to be a really cool experience," said Pagnini. "I love performing and dancing and so in eighth grade I just decided to try it out and ever since then I've been hooked on it. I love the team experience you get with it."

Megan is one of three All-Americans on her team and the only one marching in the parade this year.

"We have had a very special team this year, lots of talent, lots of amazing spirit leaders. And it's really great to see three of our athletes get chosen for this special award," said Codie Wilshushen, Paso High School's cheerleading director. "And then to see Megan represent our school and our county overseas. It's going to be amazing. I'm really excited for her.

As well as performing in the parade the squad will tour the region and showcase their routine.