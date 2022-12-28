ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Recycle your Christmas tree in Missoula

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiH9A_0jwy2Khx00

MISSOULA - Residents can recycle their Christmas trees in Missoula.

The City of Missoula is hosting its annual recycling program from now until Jan. 15.

Residents may drop off cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost to be recycled into productive mulch.

The trees can also be dropped off at McCormick or Playfair parks as well as at Fort Missoula Regional Park in the South Avenue parking lot.

People are asked to remove stands and decorations, and not leave yard waste or other refuse at the drop sites.

Garden City Compost, located at 1125 Clark Fork Lane, accepts Christmas trees at no charge on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can make a donation to support tree recycling and planting at www.missoulaparks.org/donate , or by phoning 721-PARK

Donations are also accepted at the Currents Aquatics Center or may be mailed to the Urban Forestry Division, 100 Hickory St., Missoula, 59801.

Call 406-721-PARK, or visit www.missoulaparks.org for additional information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Unattended candle starts fire in Missoula apartment

MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday. The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor. When the first fire engine arrived on scene,...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek

It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
MISSOULA, MT
wasteadvantagemag.com

Household Haz-Mat Disposal: Home ReSource, Missoula Valley County Water Quality District in Montana to Build New Facility

The nonprofit Home ReSource sustainability center in Missoula recently announced a partnership with the Missoula Valley County Water Quality District to build and operate the county’s first year-round, permanent household hazardous waste disposal facility. Up until now, the county has been hosting an annual two-day household hazardous waste collection event, according to Todd Seib, an environmental health specialist with the county.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Dept. puts out structure fire at Parkside Apartments

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor of the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Saturday night. Officials say three fire engines, a rescue ladder truck, a command unit and an ambulance were dispatched. On...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow, Missoula

The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow is one of the oldest and most unifying student-organized tribal events across the nation. Typically hosted as a 2-day event towards the end of April, the Pow Wow has long been a cultural pillar at the University of Montana in Missoula. This is a colorful affair...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position

Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is retired, and he has been […] The post Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy