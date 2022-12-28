Recycle your Christmas tree in Missoula

MISSOULA - Residents can recycle their Christmas trees in Missoula.

The City of Missoula is hosting its annual recycling program from now until Jan. 15.

Residents may drop off cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost to be recycled into productive mulch.

The trees can also be dropped off at McCormick or Playfair parks as well as at Fort Missoula Regional Park in the South Avenue parking lot.

People are asked to remove stands and decorations, and not leave yard waste or other refuse at the drop sites.

Garden City Compost, located at 1125 Clark Fork Lane, accepts Christmas trees at no charge on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can make a donation to support tree recycling and planting at www.missoulaparks.org/donate , or by phoning 721-PARK

Donations are also accepted at the Currents Aquatics Center or may be mailed to the Urban Forestry Division, 100 Hickory St., Missoula, 59801.

Call 406-721-PARK, or visit www.missoulaparks.org for additional information.