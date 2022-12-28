ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Suspicious package’ found behind Target in Miramar was not a threat, police say

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Target in Miramar was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of a “suspicious package,” police said, which was later determined not to be a threat.

The package was found sitting outside the back of the store at 16901 Miramar Parkway shortly after 2:30 p.m., and officials began evacuating because of its proximity to the store, Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

An explosives detection K-9 and the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad responded to the store about 4:30 p.m., the police department said in a tweet . The store was cleared to reopen shortly after 6 p.m.

