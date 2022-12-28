ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TVA apologizes for holiday power outages, announces internal review

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
After targeted outages that hit Middle Tennessee during the holiday weekend, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it's going to undergo an internal review to better prepare for extreme weather hitting the grid.

It was the first time in the authority's 90-year history that targeted outages had to happen, which affected thousands of households across the state. TVA said it had an unprecedented power peak due to the cold weather that struck in the single digits and created negative-degree windchill.

"We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers," officials said in a statement Wednesday. "We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers. We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and — more importantly — the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future."

On two occasions during a 24-hour period, TVA directed local power companies to reduce power consumption. On Friday, Dec. 23, a 5% system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes.

And on Christmas Eve, a system-wide power consumption reduction in 5-10% curtailments for 5 hours and 40 minutes. Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations, TVA said.

In an earlier interview with NewsChannel 5 during the blackout period, TVA said the targeting effort usually became a snap decision to do so.

"TVA plans for these events every spring and fall," TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said. "This event exceeded those expectations. We move very quickly with this because saw increasing loads and we wanted to ensure reliability with those targeted load curtailments. It gets to the point where conditions are so extreme you just can’t counter it."

Comments / 19

tom peppin t.v.
3d ago

Tennessee has NEVER had rolling blackouts, and a few weeks prior , biden appointed some officials to tva board. imagine that. those officials probably wear lipstick and steal luggage as well.

Reply(3)
14
Stephen Bauer
3d ago

Thats bs! If you can't supply the power to your current customers then you need to stop adding customers and focusing on improving power capabilities! All your worried about is padding your front pockets. We are charged availability fee every month for what reason?

Reply(1)
7
Angie Breland
3d ago

yeah, and I bet we never hear the results. typical govt control and cover-up. I pay my bill, I want my electricity!.

Reply
9
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

