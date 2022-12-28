Read full article on original website
Tough Tide Takes Down Mississippi State
The 8th ranked Crimson Tide opened SEC play with a road win at 21st ranked Mississippi State on Wednesday night. Bama gutted out a 78-67 victory in a tough, knockdown-dragout battle. Bama improved to 11-2 overall and 1-0 in conference, State is now 11-2 and 0-1. Coach Nate Oats continued...
Alabama Football Recruiting: STILL Not Done Yet?
Alabama’s Wednesday December 21 Signing Day was a bonanza of riches. And there was much rejoicing. But then day broke on Thursday and soon after, the Crimson Tide added a seventh 5-star in CB Desmond Ricks, which sent the Twittersphere into a frenzy of proclamations of “the greatest class evah!” The future of the program improved even more when earlier this week, the Tide received a transfer pledge from CJ Dippre. More rejoicing.
Sugar Bowl Picks: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kansas State
Alabama football has had a love/hate relationship with the Sugar Bowl. January 1, 1945 #11 Duke 29 Alabama 26 Many players were off at war. January 1, 1948 #5 Texas 27 #6 Alabama 7 Red Drew's first season. January 1, 1962 #1 Alabama 10 #9 Arkansas 3 Bryant's first National...
#8 Alabama at #21 Mississippi State Game Thread
It’s the opening night on the hardwood for SEC hoops, and your Alabama Crimson Tide is set to close out the evening with a top-25 showdown with the bordering Mississippi State Bulldogs. This one should be a physical contest, as both teams are among the nation’s best on the defensive end of the court. It also provides Alabama with yet another opportunity to bring home a win against a ranked opponent, which will continue to solidify the top-tier NCAA Tournament resume that the Tide has built over the first two months of the season.
Graphing the Tide, 2022 Regular Season Recap
Not seeing graphs below? Tap here to fix it. For the first time, I’ve had the timing and tooling necessary to put together a Graphing the Tide season review! Alabama didn’t have the season that a lot of folks — myself included — had hoped for, so maybe it’s a good opportunity to look back on things with our updated perspective (and, in some cases, pessimism).
