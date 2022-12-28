It’s the opening night on the hardwood for SEC hoops, and your Alabama Crimson Tide is set to close out the evening with a top-25 showdown with the bordering Mississippi State Bulldogs. This one should be a physical contest, as both teams are among the nation’s best on the defensive end of the court. It also provides Alabama with yet another opportunity to bring home a win against a ranked opponent, which will continue to solidify the top-tier NCAA Tournament resume that the Tide has built over the first two months of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO