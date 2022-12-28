Read full article on original website
Rain today, patchy dense fog tonight into Sunday, and potential severe storms Tuesday
CLANTON – Scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the state through this afternoon. No severe weather will occur. Although isolated showers are possible after sunset, most precipitation will have ended. Patchy dense fog is forecast to develop later this evening and continue into Sunday morning. Use caution while driving tonight and allow plenty of time to reach your destination, as visibilities may be near zero in spots. A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will occur and possibly higher amounts in spots. Localized flooding is a threat Tuesday into Wednesday. Concerning severe weather, a couple of strong storms may occur Monday afternoon across the southern half of the state and west of I-65, but confidence is low. Widespread severe storms will not occur. On Tuesday, a broken line of thunderstorms is forecast to move across Alabama from afternoon into the overnight hours. The SPC has outlooked almost the entire state in a risk for severe weather. The final disturbance will produce statewide rainfall on Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
Friday Weather Briefing Video — Rain Moves In Later Today; Slight Risk Up for Tuesday
THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
Heavy Rain Arrives Friday Afternoon
More rain as we round out the week and start the weekend. Before you go cancelling any plans, let me stress this should not wash away the weekend. There will be a few downpours both Friday night and Saturday morning, but the latter half of Saturday and all day Sunday will be dry. You’ll get […]
Rain for the first part of Saturday
Heading into Saturday morning the second round of rain will move through the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Most of this activity will be on the lighter side, but pocket of heavy rain is possible. Rain activity will end from west to east during the afternoon hours....
FOX Forecast Center tracking potential severe weather outbreak in the South on Monday
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Year
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
Power failures amplify calls for Alabama utility to rethink gas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for...
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
