Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Related
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Clemson Tiger QB Cade Klubnik: 'There's a lot of plays I want back'
When asked about how he would grade himself after his first start at quarterback, Klubnik used the opportunity to praise the coaches and players that helped him throughout the 2022 season.
Giants Want Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Back (Report)
The NFL Network reports that the Giants want their starting quarterback and running back to return on multiyear deals.
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a relatively healthy roster.
Why They Win: How Patriots Down Dolphins, Raise Playoff Hopes
The New England Patriots end their regular season against familiar opponents. They'll need a big win to end it in the familiar territory of the postseason.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Dolphins at Patriots
The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for a Week 17 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. The Pats are slight favorites against their division foe.
YourErie
Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 17
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the end of the regular season draws closer, the Steelers are still alive in the playoff race and hope to keep it that way as the prepare to take on their division rival the Baltimore Ravens. Fan Shoutout segment: Kent Urbanski braved the single-digit temperatures to ask fans about their New Year’s […]
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
Bills at Bengals: 3 to Watch in Week 17
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
Live updates: Bucs-Panthers could determine NFC South champion
If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Bucs face the Panthers this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in a game that very well could determine the NFC South champion. Win, and Tampa Bay (7-8) will earn...
NFL Draft Profile: Noah Ruggles, Kicker, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State K Noah Ruggles
Cardinals: Three X-Factors vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals are in search for a win heading into their Week 17 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's three x-factors that will need to step up for that to happen.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman's First Season in Blue an Unmitigated Success
The Dodger infielder can propel off a great first year in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0