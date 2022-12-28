ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonesome Dave 2.0
3d ago

donald tRUMP said that he would run the Presidency the same as he ran his businesses- Promise fulfilled! tRUMP Airlines- Failed. tRUMP Steaks- Failed. tRUMP Vodka- Failed. tRUMP Wineries- Failed. tRUMP University- Failed. tRUMP Limousines- Failed. tRUMP Hotels- Failed. tRUMP Magazines- Failed. tRUMP Newspapers- Failed. tRUMP Films- Failed. tRUMP Media- Failed. tRUMP Insurrection Leader- Failed. tRUMP Golf Resorts- Failed. tRUMP Racing- Failed. tRUMP Investing- Failed. tRUMP Optics- Failed. tRUMP Mortgage- Failed. tRUMP Ice- Failed. tRUMP The Game- Failed. tRUMP Talent Agency- Failed. tRUMP Taj Mahal- Failed. tRUMP Castle- Failed. tRUMP Plaza Casinos- Failed. tRUMP Entertainment Resorts- Failed. tRUMP New Jersey Generals- Failed. TRUMP the President- Failed. tRUMP the Husband- Failed. tRUMP the Father- Failed. tRUMP the Man- Failed. tRUMP the Human Being- Miserably Failed.

Brenda Hapner
3d ago

The Trumplican party is so guilty of so many laws and Constitutional violations that they should be charged, prosecuted and indicted as well, with a very long prison term……life! 😡😡😡😡😡😡

JERI
3d ago

This is why they should be locked up together in the same cell for as long as it takes before they turn on each other ‼️😂😂😂😂😂

