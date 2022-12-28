Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama aquatic species and watersheds to benefit from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants

RADAR & SATELLITE CHECK: at 10:34 am, shower activity is pushing out of Central Alabama and into Georgia, but it may take another 2–3 hours for it to completely be out of here. There are also some showers over the central and western parts of the Tennessee Valley, but they will be out of the state within the next 2–3 hours as well. We are also seeing a good number of breaks in the cloud cover as well. Temperatures have made it up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s so far today, and afternoon highs will top out in the mid 60s to the lower 70s across Central Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO