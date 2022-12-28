Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama aquatic species and watersheds to benefit from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants

Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory Goes In Effect at 10 pm for All of Central Alabama
Please be careful out there on the roads tonight, since this is New Year’s Eve and there will be lots of partying. If driving, slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. • DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING...
The New Year’s Eve Midday Weather Report — Showers Are About Out of Here, but Fog May Make it Hard to See Fireworks Tonight
RADAR & SATELLITE CHECK: at 10:34 am, shower activity is pushing out of Central Alabama and into Georgia, but it may take another 2–3 hours for it to completely be out of here. There are also some showers over the central and western parts of the Tennessee Valley, but they will be out of the state within the next 2–3 hours as well. We are also seeing a good number of breaks in the cloud cover as well. Temperatures have made it up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s so far today, and afternoon highs will top out in the mid 60s to the lower 70s across Central Alabama.
The Late Afternoon Weather Report — Rain Now Approaching the I-65 Corridor
RADAR CHECK: At 3:55 pm, light to moderate rain was approaching the I-65 corridor in the northern half of the area, with moderate to heavy rain approaching the I-65 corridor in the southern half of Central Alabama. At this point, no strong or severe storms are being reported, but much of the western half of the area is getting a decent soaking. Afternoon highs made it up into the lower 60s to the lower 70s, with Alexander City and Sylacauga leading the way as the warm spots at 70 degrees. The cool spot was Haleyville, topping out at 62 degrees. Birmingham made it to 65 degrees.
Saturday Weather Briefing Video — Showers Possible Today; Severe & Flooding Threat on Tuesday
NEW YEAR’S EVE: We’re starting off with some fog and a few light showers over portions of Central Alabama today, but as a short wave moves through the area, we can expect more shower development through the morning and into the early afternoon. By late afternoon, the activity will be exiting the eastern parts of the area, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Patchy fog will be likely tonight, especially at midnight. Highs in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.
Weather Briefing for New Year’s Day — A Near Perfect Day Today, Once The Fog Lifts
HAPPY NEW YEAR: We’re starting off with dense fog across portions of the area and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am this morning for the eastern half of the area and the extreme southern parts. After the fog lifts, skies will become mostly sunny and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.
