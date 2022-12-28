Read full article on original website
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle
Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 22-year-old’s operation was to “remove hardware” inserted during his first surgery. Rapoport reported Lance experienced irritation with the hardware. While he reportedly will be on crutches for a couple of weeks, the quarterback is expected to be back for OTAs in the spring. He was declared out for the season in September after breaking his fibula and tearing ligaments.
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
Falcons Facing Cardinals DE J.J. Watt in His Penultimate Game
The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are one sleep away from 2023 ... and their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11). For one NFL legend, it will be one of his final games on an NFL field. Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday morning via social...
Falcons Injury Report: TE Feleipe Franks OUT vs. Cardinals; Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's home contest against the Arizona Cardinals ... and the list has a chance to grow. Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday, while starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is questionable.
Cardinals vs. Falcons: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the final homestand of the season as they host the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle between backup quarterbacks for the second week in a row as third-round pick Desmond Ridder draws his third career start. He'll face David Blough, who will start his first NFL game since 2019.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys send battered Titans to sixth straight loss
Dak Prescott threw two second-half touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys clinched their second straight 12-win season with a 27-13 victory over the injury-ravaged Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn. Prescott was 29 of 41 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for...
Falcons Activate OL Matt Hennessy from IR; Starter vs. Cardinals?
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has received a boost ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Backup center and left guard Matt Hennessy, who's been out since suffering a knee in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, has officially been activated from injured reserve. Initially designated to return...
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr., son of Colts legend and...
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 tonight. In today’s...
