Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 22-year-old’s operation was to “remove hardware” inserted during his first surgery. Rapoport reported Lance experienced irritation with the hardware. While he reportedly will be on crutches for a couple of weeks, the quarterback is expected to be back for OTAs in the spring. He was declared out for the season in September after breaking his fibula and tearing ligaments.

13 HOURS AGO