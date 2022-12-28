ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clayton News Daily

FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics

Georgia played one of their worst four-quarter football games all season. Still, they managed to irk out a win over Ohio State in the final seconds to send the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national title. Quarterback Stetson Bennett continues adding to his legacy as one of the best to...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal

After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance. However, it was not going to...
COLUMBUS, OH

