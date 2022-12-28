ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police identify suspect and victim in the viral kidnapping video

By Faraz Javed, Collin Frederick
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Detroit police have arrested the suspect seen in the viral social media video violently forcing a woman into a vehicle before taking off.

The incident took place on Christmas Day at 5:00 p.m. on 8 Mile and Schoenherr on the city's Eastside.

"We are able to identify all the individuals in the video," said David Levalley, assistant chief, Detroit Police Department.

The incident unfolded in an the alley behind Loud Headz Hookah Shop. Assistant Chief David Levalley says it was a domestic dispute.

"An argument between the two, there was some alcohol involved, we believe, holiday party, they've had a multiyear relationship," said Levalley.

The police say the 39-year-old victim suffered minor injuries to the face, while the 32-year-old suspect, who was arrested Wednesday morning, could face several charges.

"A domestic violence charge, domestic violence assault because they have a dating relationship, and kidnapping, but ultimately that will be up to a prosecutor," said Levalley.

The backyard of Khaalib Raheem's rental property faces the alley. And, he was in disbelief when he saw the video.

"You don't treat someone that you love in that fashion, banging her head, I mean if she don't want to go, let her go," said Raheem.

Meanwhile, the police are also shocked. They say it's unfortunate that they learned about the incident through social media like everybody else.

"Had this been an abduction of a stranger where the individual's life could be in danger, those 36 hours could be the difference between life and death," said Levalley.

