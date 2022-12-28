Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The Best
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently Closes
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently Closing
hamlethub.com
Town of Darien Christmas Tree Pick-up Information
The Darien Department of Public Works will conduct its annual Christmas tree pick-up program. For the schedule of pick up locations and dates, click here. Christmas Trees must be at the curb by the first morning of the scheduled pick-up. Christmas Tree pick-up is conducted on public...
New Britain Herald
Berlin announces winners of Holiday House Decorating Contest
BERLIN – Town residents have a knack for creativity and are full of holiday spirit. Berlin Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the winners of its annual Holiday House Decorating Contest, after the “elves” toured the town to check out this year’s entries. A total of...
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
iheart.com
Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!
Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
hamlethub.com
Westport Garbage Truck Fire Caused by Lithium Batteries
The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in a garbage truck on Fairview Drive on December 29, 2022. The fire department responded with two engines and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found the garbage truck operator had dumped the garbage from the truck and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was found to be the lithium batteries for a battery-operated vacuum cleaner. The garbage truck operator heard an explosion and saw smoke from the truck's rear. The operator was able to dump the garbage to extinguish the small fire.
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
Two Kids, Adults Fall Through Ice At Skating Pond In Allendale
Two child skaters who fell through the ice and two adults who went in to rescue them at the Celery Farm in Allendale checked out OK afterward, authorities said.Fortunately, the skating pond isn't too deep in that area, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said.The 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old bo…
hamlethub.com
Noice to residents regarding Redding Town Hall
On December 25, 2022 a sprinkler head burst in the Health Department and flooded the entire Town Hall. Damage control and clean-up has been ongoing, but Town Hall will remain closed until repairs are complete and it is safe for staff and residents to be in the building. In the meantime, Town Hall staff is working remotely and can be reached by email or by phone. Messages are being forwarded and will be checked throughout the day.
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
trumbulltimes.com
Fire destroys Bridgeport family's home on son's 14th birthday
BRIDGEPORT — Jose Padilla had just gotten up from bed to go to the bathroom and check on his kids late Wednesday night when he saw something strange outside his Central Avenue home. “When I looked out the window there was black smoke,” Padilla said. He felt heat...
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Marlborough farm
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
NBC Connecticut
30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury
Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
ctbites.com
Pizza Lyfe Opens in Westport with New York-Style Pies, Calzones + (via Westport Journal)
This just in from Westport Journal’s Thane Grauel. The aroma of garlic once again hovers over Post Road East at the Sherwood Island Connector. Pizza Lyfe, 833 Post Road East — proofing for months with ‘coming soon’ and ‘now hiring’ signs — has finally opened its doors. It’s the successor to Ignazio’s The Pizza, and before that, Bertucci’s, and, way the heck back when, the Clam Box.
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding
Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.
