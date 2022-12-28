ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrant advocate group claims El Paso police officers 'trashed' painting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An immigrant advocate organization is having a press conference Thursday after claiming that the El Paso Police Department officers "trashed" a painting. The advocate group called The Migrant Defense Coalition held a press conference at the Sacred Heart Church. The group claims that officers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 dead in rollover crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a rollover crash on Alabama and Mountain Ridge around 12:30 early Friday morning. Police confirm one person died. Southbound lanes of Alabama were blocked off from Mountain Ridge. This is a developing story,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Dec. 31

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

What role do Texas DPS troopers have in El Paso for migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued to send resources to El Paso, as part of a crackdown on unlawful border crossings. Truck inspections, traffic stops, troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety are more visible in recent weeks. Texas DPS talked to KFOX14 about its...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Toys for Smiles distributes toys over Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Toys for Smiles collected toys to help the surrounding community. “The idea was to help some kids around town, some families are going through financial hardship and I wanted to help them out," Beto Rodriguez the director for Toys for Smiles said. “A family...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces to raise minimum wage for the new year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising. "Everything...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

GALLERY: PITT team visits El Paso Children's Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The PITT team visited patients at the El Paso Children's Hospital Thursday morning. The team spent time with children, took photos and signed autographs. Be sure to watch CBS4's Pre Game Show Friday at 11 a.m. on air and online before kickoff. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Gallery: 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 is home of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. Here are images of the start of the game up to first quarter, including behind-the-scenes of the CBS4 Pre Game Show.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy