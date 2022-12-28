Read full article on original website
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
KFOX 14
Volunteers talk about why they choose to help migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the lunch hour at the Welcome Center south of downtown El Paso, the facility served as a shelter for the unhoused. The center has also provided shelter for migrants who have arrived in El Paso. Marco Bello and his family left their home...
KFOX 14
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
KFOX 14
Migrant advocate group claims El Paso police officers 'trashed' painting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An immigrant advocate organization is having a press conference Thursday after claiming that the El Paso Police Department officers "trashed" a painting. The advocate group called The Migrant Defense Coalition held a press conference at the Sacred Heart Church. The group claims that officers...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services capacity drops slightly due to increase in adoptions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services main shelter in northeast El Paso continues to be over capacity. In September, they reached over 1,000 animals, when normally they can house 300-400 comfortably. Capacity has been a problem at El Paso Animal Services for several months, it’s...
KFOX 14
Police need the community's help to find driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from last year that claimed the life of one El Paso man. According to police, the crash happened in northeast El Paso on May 23, 2021. The crash happened...
KFOX 14
1 dead in rollover crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a rollover crash on Alabama and Mountain Ridge around 12:30 early Friday morning. Police confirm one person died. Southbound lanes of Alabama were blocked off from Mountain Ridge. This is a developing story,...
KFOX 14
Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
KFOX 14
Southwest Airlines appears to be back on track at El Paso airport after chaotic week
El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — After a week of travel chaos nationwide, Southwest Airlines claims its flight schedule is back to normal on Friday. "I finally got a flight today," Southwest traveler Jeanine Morse told KFOX14 at the El Paso International Airport. "We keep checking the schedule for the...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after shooting in front of 11:11 Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man who died after a shooting in front of a bar in east El Paso on Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the 11:11 bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Police officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez. Upon...
KFOX 14
Police release statement on three arrests made in south central El Paso over the week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a statement released by the El Paso Police Department, three migrants from Venezuela were arrested after migrants made complaints about criminal activity and individuals trying to take advantage of them. The increase of law enforcement in the area was a result from...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Dec. 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KFOX 14
Agreement reached for man dressed as Spider-Man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who appeared in a video climbing the Chelsea Tower in central El Paso without permission will not face legal action. In November, Yancy Quiñonez, climbed the tower disguised as Spider-Man. HOME, the owner of Chelsea Tower that houses hundreds of seniors...
KFOX 14
What role do Texas DPS troopers have in El Paso for migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued to send resources to El Paso, as part of a crackdown on unlawful border crossings. Truck inspections, traffic stops, troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety are more visible in recent weeks. Texas DPS talked to KFOX14 about its...
KFOX 14
Toys for Smiles distributes toys over Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Toys for Smiles collected toys to help the surrounding community. “The idea was to help some kids around town, some families are going through financial hardship and I wanted to help them out," Beto Rodriguez the director for Toys for Smiles said. “A family...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces to raise minimum wage for the new year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising. "Everything...
KFOX 14
GALLERY: PITT team visits El Paso Children's Hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The PITT team visited patients at the El Paso Children's Hospital Thursday morning. The team spent time with children, took photos and signed autographs. Be sure to watch CBS4's Pre Game Show Friday at 11 a.m. on air and online before kickoff. Sign up...
KFOX 14
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl annual battle of the bands held at Fort Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl battle of bands took place Thursday at Freedom Crossing in Fort Bliss. The event was free and open to the public. The public was able to catch a glimpse and get a picture of Tony the Tiger,...
KFOX 14
Gallery: 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 is home of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. Here are images of the start of the game up to first quarter, including behind-the-scenes of the CBS4 Pre Game Show.
