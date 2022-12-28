Read full article on original website
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Iowa police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police officers in Des Moines shot and killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.The Des Moines Register reported that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun.Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital.State agents are investigating the shooting.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year
Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
