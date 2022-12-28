Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
These 4 REITs are Trading Below Book Value and Paying Dividends
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. ACRE is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) now going for just 78% of book value. The Atlanta-based mREIT’s market capitalization comes to $586 million, a relatively small figure for a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust. Funds from operations (FFO) are up by 115% this year and the past five-year FFO results increased by 9.3%. Bank of America Securities issued a Buy on Ares in October with a price target of $13. The mREIT pays a hefty 12.07% dividend.
Here's your complete guide to navigating the stock market in 2023 — including over 100 investing ideas from top fund managers and firms
Investors are reconsidering their strategies and bracing for more market turbulence in 2023. But opportunities remain across asset classes for those who look in the right places. You can read all about what to expect in 2023 by subscribing to Insider. The consensus among top investment firms 12 months ago...
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. — The maker of EV charging technology saw shares rise...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
5 ways to recession proof your money as soaring interest rates and record inflation make a downturn seem inevitable
Paying off expensive debt, reducing spending, and staying diversified can help weather economic storms.
US stocks fall as China's COVID surge sparks oil demand fears and sends energy sector lower
US stocks closed down on Wednesday after extending losses late in the trading session. The Nasdaq led the market decline while, the energy sector was the biggest loser on the S&P 500. Oil prices dropped as investors grew worried over the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China. US stocks ended...
NASDAQ
Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the online...
Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
ValueWalk
Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft A Bear Market Buy?
Microsoft announced a new acquisition this month. The deal looks to expand its total addressable market in the cloud space. It will also bring in an estimated $5 billion in revenue over the lifetime of its partnership, but there could be other benefits. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) scooped up a 4%...
US, European stock markets jump on labor data
Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signaled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes. Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labor market could be cooling.
msn.com
London beats rivals with world’s best-performing major stock market
The FTSE 100 was the world’s best performing major stock index during a miserable 2022 for financial markets after oil titans and arms makers were boosted by the war in Ukraine. As tumbling global stock markets suffered their worst year since 2008 in a near 20pc plunge, London’s blue-chip...
NASDAQ
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/23/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. HOME DEPOT INC (HD) is a large-cap growth...
Comments / 0