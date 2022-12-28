ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year

NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Accordance With New Regulations, Health Insurance Policies in the State of New Jersey Must Include Coverage for Abortion Services for Both Individuals and Small Businesses.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance stated on Friday, December 31 that effective January 1, 2019, all individual and small group health plans in the state must provide coverage for abortion services. According to a statement from state officials, the new regulations will go into force for major...
SoJO 104.9

NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey and Delaware will see minimum wage hikes in 2023

New Jersey and Delaware are among more than 20 states gearing up for minimum wage increases scheduled to go into effect on New Year's Day. New Jersey's minimum wage will jump to $14.13 an hour on Jan. 1, up from $13 in 2022. The state's goal, outlined in legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019, is to increase the rate by at least $1 per year in order to reach a $15 minimum hourly wage statewide by 2024.
NJ Spotlight

O’Scanlon decries lack of transparency in allocating federal funds in NJ

The last legislative meeting of the year was held Friday as the Joint Budget Oversight Committee met to take a series of administrative votes. One member also voiced criticism of the appropriations process. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) said there should be more transparency, including an opportunity for public participation in funding decisions.
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy

A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
News 12

New bill signed by Gov. Murphy could drive car insurance costs up

Up to 1.2 million New Jersey drivers could start to pay more for auto insurance starting Jan. 1 due to a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy signed the bill in response to a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that prevented accident victims with limited personal injury protection from being able to get their medical expenses paid for if they were above their policy limit.
njbmagazine.com

Recreational Cannabis Sales Jump to More Than $100M in Third Quarter

Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC). There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10 sell medicinal cannabis to registered patients only.
njbmagazine.com

NJ Department of Labor Announces New Benefit Rates for 2023

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) today announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect Jan. 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the maximum weekly benefit amount...
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Rules for Tipping

The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
NJ Spotlight

Reviewing NJ and US politics in 2022

We look back at some significant moments in politics in the nation and New Jersey, from the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and sounded the alarm among moderate voters to the congressional midterm races. In New Jersey, challengers to Democratic Reps. Andy Kim, Josh Gotttheimer and Mikie Sherrill tripped trying to walk the line between Trumpism and traditional Jersey moderates. But Republicans say they had a pretty good year in Jersey, one they say bodes well for them in 2023, when every seat in the Legislature will be up for grabs.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

