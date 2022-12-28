Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death
OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate overnight cutting
Archbishop Lucas is pictured meeting Pope Benedict in June 2009. A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died. Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations.
WOWT
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
WOWT
Teenager shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenage boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. It happened at 61st and Ogden. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death
High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market. The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out. An accident involving a truck spilled gravel over lanes of I-680 and caused its closure Friday. Man's social media story deserves apology. Updated: 2 hours ago. A man...
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
kfornow.com
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
KETV.com
Three people injured in three-car crash involving head-on collision Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured after a crash that included a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Omaha. The three-car crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near N. 16th Street and Storz Expressway. According to authorities, one person was transported in critical condition and two people were transported in...
WOWT
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man for trespassing
Fremont police responded at 6:24 Thursday night to a trespassing complaint at a residence in the 500 block of North I Street. Officers were advised that Lefty R. Dillender, 39, was outside a residence, banging on the front door. Dillender had an active trespass warning for the residence. The complaint...
Omaha Police: Missing 55-year-old woman found dead
According to the Omaha Police Department, missing woman Monica Helm was found dead in her vehicle Tuesday.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
klin.com
Inmate at Lincoln Reception and Treatment Center Dies in Custody
George Smith, 69, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln. Smith started his sentence June 21, 2021, and was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. The...
klkntv.com
Hickman man arrested after stalking victim for over a month, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was arrested for the second time this month on suspicion of stalking, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said 45-year-old Jeffrey Dieken was taken into custody Thursday near Highway 77 and Old Cheney Road after a monthlong investigation.
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports One Arrest
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Fitzwater following a traffic stop at 5th and Elm Street in Elliott. During the investigation, deputies found Fitzwater had a Page County warrant for possession of contraband in a Correctional Facility, a Class D Felony.
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
