Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death

OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha Police investigate overnight cutting

A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died.
OMAHA, NE
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
OMAHA, NE
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death

Updated: 2 hours ago. A man...
OMAHA, NE
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
OMAHA, NE
2 People Shot To Death In David City

DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore

The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
OMAHA, NE
Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont police responded at 6:24 Thursday night to a trespassing complaint at a residence in the 500 block of North I Street. Officers were advised that Lefty R. Dillender, 39, was outside a residence, banging on the front door. Dillender had an active trespass warning for the residence. The complaint...
FREMONT, NE
Inmate at Lincoln Reception and Treatment Center Dies in Custody

George Smith, 69, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln. Smith started his sentence June 21, 2021, and was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. The...
LINCOLN, NE
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
OMAHA, NE
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi

ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
ADAIR, IA
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
OMAHA, NE

