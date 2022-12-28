ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSYX ABC6

Victims of OSU's Dr. Strauss protest outside Peach Bowl in Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC4 Columbus

What the Buckeyes said at Ohio State’s Peach Bowl Media Day

ATLANTA (WCMH) — The entire Ohio State team took part in the Peach Bowl media day at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. The Buckeyes addressed everything from facing No. 1 Georgia, trying to bounce back after the 22-point loss to Michigan, injury concerns and much more. Head Coach Ryan Day Question: How […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan Day, Kirby Smart final Peach Bowl press conference

You can watch the press conference in the video player above. ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke one last time Friday ahead of the Saturday’s Peach Bowl between the No. 4 Buckeyes and No. 1 Bulldogs. Ohio State is a 6.5-point underdogs to the Bulldogs and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

