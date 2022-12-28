Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Victims of OSU's Dr. Strauss protest outside Peach Bowl in Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors...
Ohio State injury report for College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Georgia
ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State will be missing 11 players for its college football playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia at the Peach Bowl. With kickoff approaching Saturday night, Ohio State confirmed that six running backs and wide receivers will be unavailable for the match in Atlanta. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson announced they […]
Buckeye fans headed to Atlanta on Southwest Airlines hoping they arrive on time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southwest Airlines is continuing to cancel flights departing from Columbus Thursday until the airline can get more planes in the air. Meanwhile, Buckeye fans headed to Atlanta to watch Ohio State play Georgia on Saturday say their 3:30 p.m. Southwest flight was delayed about 20 minutes.
Sports fans invade downtown ahead of Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — It’s a busy weekend in Atlanta. Not only is it New Year’s but also the Peach Bowl is in town. Fans from both UGA and Ohio State are in town for the Chick Fil A Peach bowl, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. You can feel the energy and see the excitement.
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
What the Buckeyes said at Ohio State’s Peach Bowl Media Day
ATLANTA (WCMH) — The entire Ohio State team took part in the Peach Bowl media day at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. The Buckeyes addressed everything from facing No. 1 Georgia, trying to bounce back after the 22-point loss to Michigan, injury concerns and much more. Head Coach Ryan Day Question: How […]
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ryan Day, Kirby Smart final Peach Bowl press conference
You can watch the press conference in the video player above. ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke one last time Friday ahead of the Saturday’s Peach Bowl between the No. 4 Buckeyes and No. 1 Bulldogs. Ohio State is a 6.5-point underdogs to the Bulldogs and […]
‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
Instead of jingle bells or the crackle of a warm fire, Monica Lee was abruptly awoken Christmas Eve morning by a blaring...
‘I’m down and out:’ Woman battling cancer loses apartment, all her belongings in fire
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman battling an aggressive cancer has now lost everything in an apartment fire. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the apartment complex, where Danielle Moye lost everything down to her parents ashes when a fire ripped through the 251 North Apartment homes close to Ponce De Leon Ave. a few days after Thanksgiving.
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
Hartsfield-Jackson asks passengers to be on lookout for human trafficking during holiday travel
—— Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens calls Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport the “crown jewel” of the city of Atlanta. The travel hub reclaimed its title as the busiest airport in the world last year, after being bumped to second during the pandemic. But with millions of passengers funneling in...
‘Every time I turn on the TV, it’s killing and shootings’: Atlanta rapper addresses gun violence
ATLANTA — There is a renewed push to stop violence among teens. Atlanta city leaders said rap lyrics are promoting a rise in gang violence. Now, some local rappers are stepping up to say enough is enough. For the first time, Atlanta Rapper Young Dro is publicly sharing new...
Atlanta City Council member issues statement following death of Barbara Walters
ATLANTA — People from all over the county are sharing their memories and reacting to the death of legendary newswoman Barbara Walters. Walters’ death was announced on air on ABC Friday night. At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond issued a statement Saturday morning expressing his feelings upon hearing...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
